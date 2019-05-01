Desert Gold Appoints Don Dudek PGeo as Principle Technical Consultant

Delta, May 1, 2019 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Dudek as Principle Technical Consultant. Mr. Dudek's role will be to guide corporate technical strategy including M&A, land acquisition and exploration strategy and oversight of all exploration programs.

Mr. Dudek was first appointed to the Company's board of directors in July of 2017. He has held various senior roles with junior to senior exploration and mining companies over the past 30 years. Mr. Dudek recently served as President & CEO of Savary Gold, which was acquired by SEMAFO. He also had the role of Senior Vice President, Technical Services for Endeavour Mining Corporation while managing a feasibility study for the Endeavour's flagship Houndé gold project in Burkina Faso that achieved commercial production in October 2017. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President Exploration of Avion Gold Corp., a successful junior gold producer and explorer in West Africa that was acquired by Endeavour Mining in 2012. Mr. Dudek also serves on the board of RosCan Gold Corp. Mr. Dudek holds a B.Sc. Geology (Honors) from the University of Saskatchewan.

Desert Gold's President Jared Scharf remarked, "As a non-executive director Mr. Dudek has been very helpful with exploration guidance and general corporate strategy. He's been extremely generous with his time and the company is delighted to have him work with management in a more formalized role. His experience in Western Africa speaks for itself and the timing of his appointment is important as we look to ramp up our exploration efforts in Mali."

