Universal Copper Appoints Wesley Hanson to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2019 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: UNV) (Frankfurt: 3TA1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wesley Hanson to its Board of Directors.

Clive Massey, President and CEO of Universal, stated, "We are honoured to welcome Mr. Hanson to our team and feel he will be an integral part in assisting us in advancing not only our projects, but our business plan as well."

Mr. Hanson has held several senior positions in the mining sector bringing over 32 years of industry experience in exploration, mine development, mine operations, project evaluation and financing including direct involvement in the engineering, construction and commissioning of numerous mining projects in Canada, the US, Brazil, Chile and Russia. Mr. Hanson is a Professional Geologist and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Mount Allison University in 1982.

Mr. Hanson currently serves as COO and technical advisor to Unigold Inc. In addition, he serves as a Director of Blue Bird Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Golden Peak Minerals Inc.) since April 10, 2017 where he also served as President and CEO from April 2017 to April 2018. Mr. Hanson was President and CEO of Noront Resources (2009 -- 2012), VP Mine Development, Western Goldfields / Silver Bear Resources (2006 through 2009), Director Technical Services, Kinross Gold (2002-2006) and Project Geologist, SNC-Lavalin Engineers and Constructors (1999-2002). Mr. Hanson has also served on the Board of Directors for Noront, Cobriza Metals and St. Eugene Mining. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hanson supervised numerous gold exploration projects throughout northern Canada and the US, many of which successfully advanced from exploration projects through mine development and construction into commercial operation.

About Universal Copper.

Universal Copper Ltd. (UNV: TSX-V; FWB: 3TA1) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Our objective is to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

