Appia Announces 2019 Summer Diamond Drilling and Exploration Plans for Critical Rare Earth Elements and Uranium Projects

Toronto, May 1, 2019 - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia) is pleased to provide details regarding the Company's planned exploration activities for the world-class, high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") Alces Lake and uranium properties, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

ALCES LAKE

The Alces Lake Property encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical REE mineralization in the world, hosted within seven surface showings that remain open at depth. Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines (i.e: Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr) and Dysprosium (Dy)). The Alces Lake project area is 14,334 hectares (35,420 acres) in size, and is 100% owned by Appia.

Follow-up exploration is scheduled to start in June and is planned to include;

3,000 m of diamond drilling on the Ivan/Dylan/Dante zones, Bell/Charles/Charles Lower zones, and reconnaissance drilling on select geophysical/geological targets;

a detailed ground gravity survey exploring for high-grade REO concentrations beneath the surface, similar to the Charles Lower zone;

follow-up prospecting and stripping overburden in and around previously identified radiometric outcrops within a large radiometric anomaly;

airborne radiometric, magnetic and EM geophysical survey over the Forget Lake and Oldman River monazite showings, to be followed with reconnaissance prospecting of said showings; and

continuing heavy mineral and monazite-bearing sand evaluation of the Alces Lake beach sand.

Exploration permits for the proposed summer activities are in-hand.

NORTH WOLLASTON

In addition, the Company is planning an airborne radiometric, magnetic and EM geophysical survey over the North Wollaston property which hosts four uraniferous surface showings with grades up to 0.495 wt% U 3 O 8 . The surface showings, and any additional radiometric anomaly identified from the airborne survey, are expected to be followed-up with ground exploration during the summer. The North Wollaston project area is 11,371 hectares (28,100 acres) in size, and is 100% owned by Appia.

LORANGER

The Company is waiting for drill core geochemical assay results from the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical laboratory. The results are expected within 2 to 3 weeks and will be announced after they are received and reviewed by the Company.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 63,980 hectares (158,098 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), including rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario, which historically produced over 300 million pounds of U 3 O 8 and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (yttrium) production.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 550 million lbs. U 3 O 8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia has 65.0 million common shares outstanding, 85.9 million shares fully diluted.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Advisor to the Board of Directors of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

