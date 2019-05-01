Expansion of Second Epithermal System at Shot Rock Property, Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, May 1, 2019 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Shot Rock Gold Property (the "Property") in Nova Scotia, which is being explored for epithermal gold mineralization. Northern Shield can earn up to an 80% interest in the Property.

Following-up on the discovery of a second low sulphidation system within the Highway Zone at Shot Rock (see Press Release dated April 16, 2019), on-going prospecting has expanded the foot-print of the second system by about 1 kilometer towards the east along ESE trending structures. Numerous angular boulders, sub crop and now outcrop have been identified along and parallel to this structure. Chalcedony and jasperoid is common but appears to give way to more classic colliform/crustiform banded quartz veins as one moves eastward in this zone. The outcrop, discovered yesterday, consist of a dense network of stockwork-style epithermal quartz veins. The mineralogy and textures of the rocks observed in this area would suggest the erosional level is generally very high, likely well above the boiling cap.

Prospecting back in the discovery area has also located further large, angular boulders consisting of wide, strongly banded quartz veins whose locations correspond to one of the north-south trending magnetic features identified in the recently completed survey.

The programs are being overseen by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration program for Ni-Cu-PGEs and utilizing expertise and innovation toward working on other deposit types. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada and elsewhere.

