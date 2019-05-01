Radius Gold intercepts 44 meters grading 12.38 gt Au and 309.3 gt Ag at Amalia Project, Mexico

Vancouver, May 1, 2019 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU) is pleased to announce the first results from the second round of its diamond drill program at the Amalia Gold-Silver Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The program is operated by Radius and funded by Pan American Silver under a joint venture agreement. The first hole of 2019, AMDD19-010, has intersected 44m grading 12.38 g/t Au and 309.3 g/t Ag including an 11m section grading 39.9 g/t Au and 323 g/t Ag. Estimated true width of the mineralized zone is 34m.

Radius's initial drill program at Amalia (see press release December 4th 2018) tested the San Pedro structural zone with 5 diamond drill holes, intercepting gold and silver mineralization in all 5 holes along a 650m strike length. Hole AMDD18-009, the deepest hole, intersected 26m at 7.08g/t Au and 517 g/t Ag, including 5m at 14.71 g/t Au and 1378 g/t Ag.

Hole AMDD19-010 intersected the San Pedro structure approximately 65 meters down dip of the intercept in hole AMDD18-009 (see Figure 1 below). Mineralization observed in both 009 and 010 is hosted within an epithermal breccia and quartz sulphide stockwork vein zone located on or near to the contact between overlying Tertiary rhyolitic ignimbrites and the footwall andesite volcaniclastics of the Late Cretaceous Tarahumara Formation. Diorite dykes appear to be emplaced along the fault zone and are associated with mineralization as depicted in Figure 1 below.

Drilling is currently ongoing at Amalia with holes in progress stepping out 100 meters along strike and +- 50m below known mineralization. At this stage 2000m of drilling is budgeted. Mineralization at San Pedro is open in all directions. On strike from San Pedro, along the Amalia regional fault system, high-grade gold and silver mineralization outcrops at intervals vertically 600m below San Pedro. Similar style major epithermal mines of the Sierra Madre (e.g. Palmerejo, Pinos Altos, La Cienga) located in the same regional volcanic belt as Amalia are known to have mineralization occurring over large vertical intervals between 600 and 750m. To date the Radius / Pan American JV has tested to only a 200m vertical component of the system and it is intended to follow the high-grade mineralization along strike and to depth with further drilling.

Figure 1. San Pedro zone simplified geological section holes AMD18-009 and AMD19-010



Click Image To View Full Size

Estimated true width of the mineralized zone in hole AMDD19-010 is 34 meters.

Selected core photos, maps and project data are available on Radius website: radiusgold.com/amalia.

The Agreement

Radius has granted to Pan American Silver Corp. the option to earn up to an initial 65% interest in the Amalia Project by making cash payments to Radius totaling US$1.5 million (of which US$100,000 has been received) and expending US$2 million on exploration over four years. Pan American may earn an additional 10% by advancing the property to preliminary-feasibility.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith participated in the reported drill program and prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drilling is carried out using NQ and HQ size tooling. Drill core is cut in half using a rock saw with one half of the core then taken as a sample for analysis. Sample intervals are generally between 1m and 1.5m producing samples of between 2 to 9 kg. Half-core samples are delivered to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico. The samples are fire assayed for Au and are analysed for Ag and multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61 following a four-acid digestion. Overlimits are analysed using an appropriate method. Radius routinely inserts multi-element geochemical standards and blanks into the drill core sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Quality control samples submitted to ALS were returned within acceptable limits.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located primarily in the United States and Mexico which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway

President and CEO

Symbol: TSXV-RDU

Contact: Simon Ridgway

200 Burrard Street, Suite 650

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.radiusgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements about the results of exploration work and future plans at the Amalia Project; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's investments and properties; timelines; the future financial performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, the results of exploration work and future plans at the Amalia Project; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the exploration activities at the Amalia Project will advance as planned; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with its public statements and stated goals; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its investments or properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.