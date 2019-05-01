Global Energy Metals Retains Momentum PR for Investor Relations

Vancouver, May 1, 2019 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it has retained Momentum Public Relations Inc. ("Momentum PR") to provide investor relations services.

Mitchell Smith, CEO & Director commented:

"We're delighted that Momentum PR has joined the Global Energy Metals team. Our focus over the next few months will be on exploring high priority targets at our Nevada based cobalt-nickel-copper projects and believe Momentum will play a leading role in communicating these exciting milestones."

Momentum PR, founded in 2008 by President and CEO, Maxence Gagne-Godbout is a Montreal-based, comprehensive provider of investor relations services, specializing in the resource industry. Momentum will assist GEMC by providing market awareness of the Company through their network of institutional investors, analysts, and retail relationships within the North American investment community.

Momentum's services are tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-cap size companies looking to increase exposure and shareholder value.

In consideration for their services, Momentum PR will be paid a monthly fee of $8,333 for a period of six months effective May 1, 2019 and has been granted 250,000 stock options exercisable at $0.10 for a period of five years. The agreement with Momentum PR is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada, has an option to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory, and has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

