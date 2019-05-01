Bonterra Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update

VAL-D'OR, QC, May 1, 2019 - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BTR, OTCQX: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this update of its activities on the Company's advanced exploration projects located in the Urban-Barry Camp near Val-d'Or, Québec.

Activities highlights

Completed 15,947 metres of infill and exploration diamond drilling during the quarter ended February 28, 2019





Four drill rigs are currently active on the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy projects





Retained the services of SGS Geostat to complete a NI 43-101 resource estimate and technical report on three deposits





Nearing completion on an environmental impact assessment for the Urban-Barry mill expansion from 800 to 2,400 tonnes per day





Engaged two engineering firms, one commissioned to design the mill expansion, and one to increase the capacity of the tailings storage facility to 10 million tonnes

Q3 Exploration Summary

During the quarter ended February 28, 2019, Bonterra completed an aggregate of 15,947 metres of infill and exploration diamond drilling on Gladiator, Barry and Moroy.

At Gladiator, 9,226 metres of diamond drilling were completed. The drilling has extended the Gladiator Gold deposit along strike by 200 m on the Rivage zone and by 250 m on the Barbeau zone. Rivage and Barbeau remain open at depth and along strike. Diamond drilling has also confirmed the northeasterly-trending ore chute on the Main and North Zones that remain open at depth.

At Barry, 2,902 metres of diamond drilling were completed underground from Level 100. This drilling was successful in confirming the multiple gold zones utilizing 20- to 30-metre drill spacings, mainly on Level 100. Most of the drill holes intersected gold mineralization where it was anticipated validating the geological model at this level prior to the upcoming resource estimate. All zones at Barry remain open at depth and along strike.

At Moroy, 3,819 metres of underground definition diamond drilling were completed, confirming the continuity of M1 and M2 zones with shorter drill spacing. Higher grades and thicker mineralized drill-core intersections are promising.

Q4 Exploration Forecast

The Company has retained the services of SGS Geostat of Blainville, Québec, to complete a mineral estimate and a NI 43-101 compliant technical report on the three projects. SGS has been provided with the Company's drilling results up to March 31, 2019. SGS is actively working on the review of previous work, validation of the drill hole database and QA/QC data, and the creation of appropriate block models for all three projects. The Company has been informed that the target date for the completion of the resource estimate is around the end of May 2019.

Bonterra is currently conducting a drilling program with a combined total of 15,000 metres planned on the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy deposits. This next phase aims to test geological targets outside of the known mineralized zones.

One surface rig is currently active on the Titan Zone. The Company recently observed visible gold from Titan drill core. Titan is interpreted as the northeastern extension of the Gladiator Zone, where three new sub-vertical gold-bearing zones have been identified and remain open in all directions.

One surface rig is active at Barry targeting mineralization along strike and at depth. Three holes have been completed to date, intercepting zones with visible gold and semi-massive sulfide mineralization.

Two rigs are currently active on the Moroy Deposit, one at surface testing the up-plunge potential from surface to a depth of 400 metres, and the second testing, from an underground drilling platform, the down-plunge extension below a depth of 600 metres. To date, several typical hematized and mineralized drill intercepts have been observed.

Permitting and Engineering

The Company is finalizing the environmental impact assessment for the Urban-Barry mill expansion to increase the throughput capacity from 800 to 2,400 tonnes per day (tpd). The plan is to create a regional Urban-Barry mill to process the ores from other potential satellite deposits. The Barry and Moroy projects would likely be the first two projects to fit this business model.

The Company is currently proceeding with the engineering design of the 2,400 tpd expansion as the permitting process continues. Two engineering firms are working on this project: one firm is focusing on the tailings dam design to contain 10 million tonnes of material over 12 years and the other firm is designing the mill modification to process 2,400 tpd while maintaining gold recovery levels above 95%. This latter firm is also designing a new gravity circuit to accept the feed from the Barry project.

Care and maintenance of the underground facilities, and mine design

The Company has placed its underground operations on care and maintenance. The Company is currently designing the underground workings with the preliminary resource model at Moroy. The mine design will be adjusted once the resource model is finalized. The mine design at Barry will start once the resource model has been completed.

Management and Board Changes

Bonterra recently made changes to its board of directors with the addition of Akiba Leisman, a consultant at Wexford Capital LP, and Matthew Happyjack, President and CEO of Air Creebec. Mr. Leisman brings a wealth of experience to the board in the sectors of capital markets and mine finance. Mr. Happyjack has a strong background in business management and operations, particularly in the Val-d'Or region. In addition, the Company has retained the services of a well-known consulting resource geologist to work with SGS Geostat on the completion of the mineral resource estimate.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, P. Eng., VP Operations, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, responsible for reviewing and approving the technical information contained in this news release.

