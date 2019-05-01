BacTech Environmental Raises Funds

Toronto, May 1, 2019 - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech or the Company"),(CSE:BAC, OTC: BCCEF) today announced that it has raised CDN$150,000 via the issuance a Senior Bridge Loan.

The bridge loan is for one year and will pay 12% interest on redemption. In addition, the Company will issue a total of 750,000 common share purchase warrants with a two-year term and allow the holder to buy additional shares at $0.05 per share. The use of proceeds will be used to pay for completion of the feasibility study presently underway for the Telamayu Tailings project in Potosi, Bolivia as well as for general working capital. The feasibility study is expected to be released to the public in May.

The feasibility study will allow for BacTech to re-engage certain companies and/or parties that have expressed an interest in financing the modernization of the existing facility. As previously reported, there is considerable infrastructure in place at Telamayu that has serviced the mill for the past 80 years. Included in the infrastructure is the mill housing, a railway line to a port on the coast of Chile, a power substation and a local workforce. All of the above will reduce the capital requirements compared to a building a greenfield project.

Company Overview

The Telamayu project involves the environmental remediation of the "Antiguo" tailings with an option on the larger "Nuevo" tailings, both situated at the Telamayu Mill site near the town of Atocha in the Department of Potosi, Bolivia.

The existing Telamayu mill concentrator has generated the Antiguo and Nuevo tailings by processing mineralized material from the surrounding mines for over 80 years. There is considerable infrastructure at the mill site including high voltage power, rail, mill housing, and a local workforce. A Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in May 2019.

A second project entails BacTech investigating the use of bioleach processing to treat historic arsenic tailings and arsenopyrite concentrates produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

