Rio Tinto Moves to Renewable Electricity at Kennecott Copper

Rio Tinto will reduce the annual carbon footprint associated with its Kennecott Utah Copper operation by as much as 65 percent through purchasing renewable energy certificates and permanently shutting its coal power plant.

Kennecott’s electricity needs will now be paired with 1.5 million megawatt hours of renewable energy certificates supplied by Rocky Mountain Power, primarily sourced from its Utah allocated portfolio including wind power from Wyoming.

The change will reduce the annual carbon footprint associated with the operation by over one million tonnes CO 2 .

Rio Tinto Chief Executive J-S Jacques said, “Rio Tinto is committed to playing a part in the transition to a low-carbon economy. This move will significantly reduce emissions associated with our operations in Kennecott and allow us to offer customers copper, gold and silver with a reduced carbon footprint. The materials we produce, from infinitely recyclable aluminium and copper used in electrification to borates used in energy-efficient building materials and our higher grade iron ore product, all play a part in this transition to a low-carbon economy. Rio Tinto will continue to work with partners and customers to develop new sustainable solutions.”

The move to support renewable power is the result of collaboration with the Utah government, local communities and Rocky Mountain Power to improve air quality and deliver an alternative power solution.

The Governor of Utah Gary Herbert said, “Rio Tinto’s decision to retire their power plant is a win-win for our community. Their decision will simultaneously support Utah’s shift toward a low carbon economy and improve air quality in the Salt Lake Valley.”

This is the latest initiative to make Kennecott greener. Since 2005, it has been smelting scrap metal such as old copper wiring into its smelting process. In 2018, it processed more than 2.8 million pounds of copper from recycled scrap metal, enough to provide the electrical wiring in 6,400 new homes.

Notes for editors

The renewable energy certificates are Green-e Energy certified and meet the environmental and consumer-protection standards set forth by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions. Learn more at www.green-e.org.

Renewable energy certificates are proof that renewable energy has been generated and delivered to the electricity grid on the owner’s behalf from renewable sources such as solar or wind power. For each megawatt-hour of renewable energy generated, a certificate is created. The move to using renewable energy certificates at Kennecott is subject to regulatory approval by the Utah Public Service Commission.

The coal power station operated for 75 years and has been idle since 2017 as part of managing seasonal air quality and maintenance requirements. The decision to permanently shut the plant has been made over other options such as moving to gas. After electricity, the other main energy sources at Kennecott are diesel power in mining fleet and natural gas in processing facilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005096/en/

Contact

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

T +44 20 7781 1623

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Asia

Grant Donald

T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

T +61 3 9283 3088

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

T +61 (0) 3 9283 3087

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

T +61 8 6211 6013

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

John Smelt

T +44 20 7781 1654

M +44 7879 642 675

David Ovington

T +44 20 7781 2051

M +44 7920 010 978

Nick Parkinson

T +44 20 7781 1552

M +44 7810 657 556

Investor Relations, Australia

Natalie Worley

T +61 3 9283 3063

M +61 409 210 462

Rachel Storrs

T +61 3 9283 3628

M +61 417 401 018

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James’s Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404