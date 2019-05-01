Nickel One Resources Inc. Announces Timing of Shares Trading on a Consolidated Basis and Name Change to Palladium One Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, May 01, 2019 - Nickel One Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Nickel One”) announced that on May 3, 2019, the Company’s name will be officially changed to Palladium One Mining Inc. (“Palladium One”) and that Palladium One’s shares will trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol (“PDM”) on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation shares for one (1) post consolidation share (the “Consolidation”).



The issued and outstanding common shares of the Company is altered from 51,730,553 common shares without par value to approximately 25,865,276 common shares without par value.

The Company’s new CUSIP number is 69644D108 and new ISIN number is CA9644D1087.

A Letter of Transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to the shareholders of the Company.

All shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-consolidated common shares along with a properly completed Letter of Transmittal to the Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare”), in Toronto, Ontario, all in accordance with the instructions provided in the Letter of Transmittal. Additional copies of the Letter of Transmittal can be obtained through Computershare (Shareholder Services 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com). All shareholders who submit a duly completed Letter of Transmittal along with their respective pre-consolidated common share certificate(s) to Computershare, will receive a post –consolidated common share certificate.

About Nickel One:

Nickel One Resources Inc. is a PGE, Nickel, Copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the The Lantinen Koillismaa (“LK”) PGE-Ni-Cu project, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Element (“Ni-Cu-PGE”) Property near Marathon, Ontario, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

“Derrick Weyrauch”

Interim President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:

Derrick Weyrauch

Phone: 1-778-327-5799

Fax: 778-327-6675

Email: info@nickeloneinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of Nickel One Resources Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices; title matters; 6 environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.