Yamana Gold Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

The Company exceeded total gold-equivalent ounces ("GEO")(1) production expectations, and achieved this at GEO costs in line with expectations. For 2019, the Company’s mine-by-mine outlook for production and costs is unchanged.

GEO production for the first quarter was 271,987 reflecting strong performance across the Company’s operations, including year-on-year production increases of 12% at Jacobina, 6% at Minera Florida and continued strong contributions from Cerro Moro. Total gold production was 235,958 ounces and total silver production was 3.02 million ounces. The Company also produced 28.1 million pounds of copper.

First quarter all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) on a by-product basis(2) were $865 per GEO, cash costs on a by-product basis(2) were $526 per GEO, and total cost of sales were $1,098 per GEO.

Net loss from operations attributable to Yamana equity holders was $4.1 million or $0.00 per share basic and diluted. This includes certain non-cash and other items that may not be reflective of current and ongoing operations reducing the Company's earnings by $28.1 million or $0.03 per share. Adjusted earnings(2), excluding certain items (see below), were $24.0 million or $0.02 per share.

Cash flows from operating activities for the first quarter were $12.4 million and cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital were $103.2 million. These amounts include amortization of deferred revenue of $25.1 million related to deliveries under the Company’s copper advanced sales program during the quarter. The program began in the third quarter of 2018 and will continue through the second quarter of 2019. If not for the timing difference of cash proceeds attributable to this transaction, the Company’s cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital would have been higher by those amounts during the quarters as follows:

1. Gold equivalent ounces include gold plus silver converted to a gold equivalent at a ratio of 83.76:1 for the current period and 76.92:1 for the comparative period.

2. Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements as described at the end of this press release. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q12019 and in Section 10 of the Company’s first quarter 2019 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR.

(In millions of United States Dollars, unless otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended Illustration of impact due to copper advanced sales program March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019(4) Cumulative

impact Copper pounds to be delivered per contract (millions) 13.2 10.7 8.2 8.2 40.3 Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital(3)

$ 206.4 $ 157.5 $ 86.6 $ 115.8 $ 103.2 $ — $ — Impact due to copper advanced sales program (125.0 ) — 41.7 33.3 25.1 24.9 — Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital, normalized for the copper advanced sales program(3) $ 81.4 $ 157.5 $ 128.3 $ 149.1 $ 128.3 $ — $ —

3. Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements. Please see the discussion included at the end of this press release under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Line Items and Subtotals in Financial Statements”. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q12019 and in Section 10 of the Company’s first quarter 2019 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR. Adjusted operating cash flows are adjusted for payments not reflective of current period operations and advance payments received pursuant to metal purchase agreements.

4. For illustration purposes only; the Company intends to provide information each subsequent period reflecting the impact due to the copper advanced sales program over its term.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company arranged for the sale of approximately 27,000 GEO in Cerro Moro precipitate inventory, which will be reflected in gross revenue and operating cash flow in the second quarter of approximately $34.5 million. The Company expects a further sale of precipitate in June 2019 with a value in excess of $10 million, following which the precipitate inventory at Cerro Moro is expected to return to normal levels.

The Company's strong financial position is expected to improve further over the year with the continuation of robust operating results, the sale of unrefined gold and silver carried over from both 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 and the expected receipt of $800 million in cash from the recently announced sale of Chapada. As anticipated, cyclical first quarter payments are reflected in the negative movement in working capital from December 31, 2018, which include the payment of year-end related accruals and timing of regular trades payables, precipitate inventory build-up at Cerro Moro and other mines and indirect tax credit build-up at certain operations. These items also impacted debt and Net Free Cash Flow(2) compared to December 31, 2018, as anticipated in the Company's plans. With the reversal of these impacts beginning in the second quarter of 2019, the Company is expected to be positioned to deliver near-term improvements in cash flow and Net Free Cash Flow(2) consistent with its annual plan.

The balance sheet as of March 31, 2019, included cash and cash equivalents of $110.4 million and available credit of $585.0 million, for total liquidity of $695.4 million. Net Debt as of March 31, 2019 was $1.77 billion.

Summary of Certain Non-Cash and Other Items Included in Net Earnings

(In millions of United States Dollars, per share amounts may not add due to rounding, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31st 2019 2018 Non-cash unrealized foreign exchange losses 10.0 3.3 Share-based payments/mark-to-market of deferred share units 3.6 0.8 Mark-to-market losses (gains) on derivative contracts 7.0 (10.1 ) Net mark-to-market (gains) losses on investments and other assets (0.5 ) 1.0 Revision in estimates and liabilities including contingencies (1.2 ) 5.2 Gain on sale of subsidiaries — (39.0 ) Impairment of mining and non-operational mineral properties — 181.0 Financing costs paid on early note redemption — 14.7 Reorganization costs 0.1 2.4 Other provisions, write-downs and adjustments 3.2 7.8 Non-cash tax on unrealized foreign exchange losses 20.2 4.8 Income tax effect of adjustments and other one-time tax adjustments (14.3 ) 5.3 Total adjustments - increase to earnings attributable to Yamana equity holders $ 28.1 $ 177.2 Total adjustments - increase to earnings per share attributable to Yamana equity holders $ 0.03 $ 0.19

Note: For the three months ended March 31, 2019, net earnings from continuing operations, attributable to Yamana equity holders, would be adjusted by an increase of $28.1 million (2018 – increase of $177.2 million).

Strategic Developments



Agua Rica, Argentina

On March 7, 2019, the Company signed an integration agreement with Glencore International AG and Newmont Goldcorp (collectively the “Parties”) pursuant to which the Agua Rica project would be developed and operated using the existing infrastructure and facilities of Minera Alumbrera Limited in the Catamarca Province of Argentina. The agreement represents a significant step forward towards the optimization and development of Agua Rica. The Alumbrera infrastructure, including the existing infrastructure for concentrate logistics located in northern Argentina between the mine site and the port, presents a unique opportunity to enhance project economics while also reducing both the project complexity and environmental footprint.

The Parties have established a technical committee to direct the review and evaluation of the integrated project. It is expected that a pre-feasibility study for the integrated project will be completed in mid-2019 and that a full feasibility study with updated mineral reserve, production and project cost estimates will be completed by mid-2020. This will provide the framework for the submission of a new Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) to the authorities of the Catamarca Province and for the continued engagement with local stakeholders and communities. The Company is evaluating beginning the EIA process in 2019, given the level of significant detail in the pre-feasibility study.

Chapada, Brazil

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company announced a definitive agreement to sell the wholly-owned Chapada mine to Lundin Mining Corp. for total consideration of over $1.0 billion (the "Sale Transaction"), which reflects Chapada's full value including the anticipated plant expansion.

The Sale Transaction will enhance the Company’s position as a dominant intermediate precious metals company with a high quality asset portfolio, a robust balance sheet and cash flow profile, and peer-leading jurisdictional focus. The Company will have a greater concentration of precious metals while still maintaining significant copper exposure through Agua Rica. Upon closing of the sale, a significant and immediate improvement to overall financial flexibility is expected to allow for the pursuit of near-term value maximizing opportunities that are currently in the Company's portfolio and also to increase shareholder returns, initially by way of a 100% increase in the annual dividend. In summary, beyond this enhanced industry position, the financial benefits of the sale, on closing, are expected to be as follows:

Improved Financial Flexibility – The sale is expected to provide a significant improvement to the Company’s financial flexibility going forward as follows: The lower debt levels will result in interest savings in excess of $35 million per annum over the tenure of the debt. Chapada's five-year plan to maintain GEO guidance levels included total sustaining and expansionary expenditures of $458 million and $240 million, respectively, which will now not be incurred by the Company. While Chapada maintains a long life based on mineral inventory, it is expected that sustaining and expansionary expenditures would significantly reduce free cash flows during the period that coincides with reduced production, particularly for gold, resulting in less operating cash flow than in previous periods. The Company’s Net Free Cash Flow (2) that would have been required for Chapada’s sustaining and expansionary capital expenditures can now be applied for the maximization of value enhancing opportunities at the Company’s other operations, including further production at Jacobina and Canadian Malartic and improvements to costs at Cerro Moro, which derive significantly better returns, as well as expected costs lower than the previous Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansion plans for Chapada. Consistent with the Company’s strategy, these opportunities are to be funded organically by cash flows from operations with the expected capital requirements to be covered by Net Free Cash Flow (2) .

Immediate Leverage Reduction – The up-front cash consideration of $800 million provides for significant deleveraging benefits highlighted by a decline in current Net Debt leverage ratio to 1.5x from the year-end 2018 value of 2.5x with an opportunity for further reductions based on the contingent payments. The Company is prioritizing the repayment of the outstanding revolving credit facility and then the repayment of near and medium-term fixed term debt maturities.

Increased Shareholder Returns, Dividend Increased – The improved balance sheet and interest savings will enable the Company, as approved by the Board of Directors and conditional on closing of the Sale Transaction, to double its annual dividend to $0.04 per share. This improves returns to shareholders while allowing the Company flexibility for further future capital returns.

The Sale Transaction is subject to customary regulatory and third party approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Expansion opportunities at Jacobina, Brazil

At Jacobina, the Company has developed a two-phase plan to increase production beyond 150,000 GEO per year, as follows: The first phase considers production increases to between 165,000 to 170,000 ounces per year through a mill optimization to 6,500 tonnes per calendar day (“tpd”) from the current operating rate of 5,800 tpd. This compares to prior year production of roughly 145,000 ounces representing approximately 20,000-25,000 additional ounces of production. This phase requires very modest capital and is expected to be implemented by mid-2020. The second phase considers a larger increase in the plant capacity to between 8,000 and 8,500 tpd, which would significantly increase production, estimated to exceed 225,000 ounces per year, with current preliminary estimates of total capital expenditures of $100 million over the expected implementation period up to 2022.



Expansion opportunities at Canadian Malartic, Canada

At Canadian Malartic, studies show the potential for production increases of approximately 75,000 GEO per year (based on Yamana's 50% interest) with project costs and economics currently under evaluation.

Opportunities at Odyssey, East Malartic, Sladen and Sheehan zones have the potential to provide new sources of ore for the Canadian Malartic mill. The extraction is expected to be by way of underground mining methods with ore fed to the existing Malartic mill, displacing a portion of the lower grade open pit ores. The permit allowing for the development of an underground ramp at the Odyssey project was received in December 2018.

These opportunities, including those for other mines, are expected at total costs lower than the previous expansion plans for Chapada. Consistent with the Company’s strategy, these opportunities are to be funded organically by cash flows from operations with the expected capital requirements to be covered by Net Free Cash Flow(2).

Rand Malartic Acquisition: Increased Canadian Malartic Land Package

On March 26, 2019, the Canadian Malartic General Partnership acquired the Rand Malartic property adjacent to the east side of the Canadian Malartic property. The Rand Malartic property covers 262 hectares and extends 1.7 kilometres eastward along the Cadillac - Larder Lake break within the Piché Group, immediately east of the Odyssey project.

The Rand Malartic property has the same favourable geological features as the Odyssey project, with several porphyry intrusions in the southernmost portion of Piché Group volcanic rocks. The #39 and #67 zones are porphyry-hosted with similar mineralogy and alteration to Odyssey; the former appears to be geologically continuous with the Odyssey South Zone. In addition, the geological environment is similar to the historical Malartic Gold Fields mine located 3 kilometres to the east on the adjoining Midway property.

A budget of $1.9 million (on a 100% interest basis) has been allocated for the 2019 exploration program at Rand Malartic including an initial 10,000 metres of drilling to test the eastern extension of the Odyssey project and its possible continuity onto the Rand Malartic property. The near-surface potential will also be investigated. Exploration drilling in the first quarter has focused on defining several internal zones in the Odyssey deposit and expanding Odyssey towards the property boundary with Rand Malartic.

CONSTRUCTION, DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

Canadian Malartic (50% interest), Canada

The Canadian Malartic Extension Project is continuing according to plan with contributions from Barnat expected to begin in 2019 with more meaningful contributions in 2020. On a 50% ownership interest basis, expansionary capital expenditures are expected to be $37 million, of which $34 million is earmarked for the extension project in 2019. Work continues to focus on the highway 117 road deviation, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, overburden stripping and rock excavation.

Suyai, Argentina

The Company previously completed several studies that evaluated two options for ore processing, both of which provide favourable project economics. The first considered the construction of a CIL processing facility for the on-site production of gold and silver in the form of doré. The second considered the construction of a processing facility for on-site production of gold and silver contained in a high-grade concentrate, which would be shipped abroad for subsequent precious metal recovery. Both approaches considered an identical underground configuration with average annual production expected to be in excess of 200,000 ounces of gold and 300,000 ounces of silver. The Company believes both scenarios address past concerns regarding open pit mining, and the development scenario that includes production of an on-site concentrate addresses many of the past concerns regarding the use of cyanide, and would potentially meet provincial regulations currently in place in Chubut. The Company will work with local stakeholders to obtain and sustain its social license should the project progress to a more advanced stage.

The Company continues to pursue development plans and other strategic alternatives for the project. Given the extensive amount of work performed to date, the existing scoping study could rapidly progress to a feasibility study, allowing for the project to be developed in a short time frame. The Suyai project is a development-ready project with significant financial and social benefits to the local community, along with the broader provincial and national communities. As and when the provincial moratorium on mining lapses and the Company has completed favourable engagement with the local community, the Company would expedite its development plans for the project.

Monument Bay, Canada

The Monument Bay deposits are hosted in the Stull Lake Greenstone Belt comprised of three volcanic assemblages ranging in age from 2.85 to 2.71 billion years. Gold and tungsten mineralization occurs along the steeply north dipping Twin Lakes Shear Zone and the AZ Sheer Zone.

In 2019, the focus of exploration is to define drill targets through a thorough re-evaluation of the geology and mineralized zones. Drilling of 5,000 metres is planned as a follow up to the ongoing re-log and geological studies.

Other

The Company continues to pursue development and strategic initiatives for the 56.7% held Agua De La Falda joint venture with Codelco, located in northern Chile. The historical Jeronimo Feasibility Study focused on maximizing production from the sulfide deposits. The Company completed the study of a low capital start-up project based on the remaining oxide inventory with positive results and is evaluating exploration plans on the highly prospective claims surrounding the mine. Re-logging of historical holes and exploratory drilling supported the potential to extend the oxide mineralization as well as potential for copper/gold deposits within the joint venture claims. Agua De La Falda has processing capacity and infrastructure already installed.

Exploration

Continuation of the exploration programs started early in 2019 with the objective of advancing important exploration discoveries at the Company's existing operations. In the near term, the Company plans to increase its exploration spending during the year, further building mineral reserves and mineral resources at key operations as well as building a pipeline of exploration opportunities to ensure future growth. Exploration plans will focus on extending mine life at Cerro Moro, El Peñón and Minera Florida while increasing grade, mineral resources and mine life at Jacobina and Canadian Malartic, to allow increases in production at low costs. In particular at Jacobina, over the course of the year, exploration spend will be allocated to support the planned expansion and the program targets new mineral reserves at a grade of 3.0 g/t or better.

HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

The Company's Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate was 0.6 for the first quarter of 2019.

All Yamana operations completed the first month of 2019 with zero Lost Time Injuries. This is an improvement from previous years, as the first quarter has historically seen higher average rates of Health and Safety injuries compared with the remainder of the year.

In conjunction with the local communities and authorities, Jacobina led an emergency response exercise in February.

The simulation helps test the preparedness of the mine, the community and supporting authorities for serious incidents that could affect the community, such as tailings emergencies.

KEY STATISTICS

Key operating and financial statistics for the first quarter 2019 are outlined in the following tables.

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31st (In millions of United States Dollars except for shares and per share amounts, unaudited) 2019 2018 Revenue 407.1 454.7 Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization (205.8 ) (264.2 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization ("DDA") (117.7 ) (104.1 ) Total cost of sales (323.5 ) (368.3 ) Mine operating earnings/(loss) 83.6 (16.6 ) General and administrative expenses (21.5 ) (26.2 ) Exploration and evaluation expenses (2.5 ) (3.8 ) Net loss (4.1 ) (167.6 ) Net loss attributable to Yamana Gold equity holders (4.1 ) (160.1 ) Net loss per share attributable to Yamana Gold equity holders - basic and diluted(1) — (0.17 ) Cash flow generated from operations after changes in non-cash working capital 12.4 122.4 Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital 103.2 206.4 Revenue per ounce of gold 1,292 1,322 Revenue per ounce of silver 15.52 16.50 Revenue per pound of copper 3.07 2.61 Average realized gold price per ounce 1,301 1,328 Average realized silver price per ounce 15.52 16.93 Average realized copper price per pound 2.91 3.13

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the weighted average numbers of shares outstanding, basic and diluted, was 949,918,000.

Production, Financial and Operating Summary



Costs Three Months Ended March 31st (In United States Dollars) 2019 2018 Per GEO sold Total cost of sales $ 1,098 $ 1,049 Cash Costs $ 666 $ 703 AISC $ 930 $ 990 By-product Cash Costs $ 526 $ 501 By-product AISC $ 865 $ 840 Per Copper pound sold Total cost of sales $ 1.79 $ 1.79 Cash Costs $ 1.65 $ 1.72 AISC $ 2.35 $ 2.08





Three Months Ended March 31st Gold Ounces 2019 2018 Canadian Malartic (50%) 83,670 83,403 Chapada 21,520 22,753 Jacobina 38,617 34,525 Cerro Moro 38,471 — El Peñón 34,025 40,391 Minera Florida 19,654 18,483 TOTAL 235,958 199,555





Three Months Ended March 31st Silver Ounces 2019 2018 Cerro Moro 2,021,489 — El Peñón 994,809 899,261 TOTAL 3,016,298 899,261





Three Months Ended March 31st Copper Pounds (million) 2019 2018 Chapada 28.1 30.4

For a full discussion of Yamana’s operational and financial results, please refer to the Company’s first quarter 2019 Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Financial Statements, which have been filed on SEDAR and are also available on the Company’s website.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

