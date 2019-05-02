West High Yield Announces Technical Report

CALGARY, May 01, 2019 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: WHY) is pleased to announce conclusions and recommendations of a Stage 1 Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) report conducted by Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. (“KPM”) of Kingston, Ontario providing an evaluation of Magnesium processing and recovery alternatives and metallurgical testing on the Company’s Magnesium bearing serpentine. The PFS Stage 1 testing focused on leaching and purification tests and development of basic process data required to complete engineering design and economic analysis.



KPM's report stated “overall, the work has clearly demonstrated that it is possible to produce a high purity (>99%) Magnesium chloride (“MgCl₂”) solution from Record Ridge material using a commercially proven Hydrochloric acid (“HCl”) based treatment process. This solution would be suitable for the production of high value, high purity Magnesium Oxide (“MgO”) and flame retardant quality Magnesium hydroxide (“Mg(OH)2”) using a commercially proven pyrohydrolysis.” KPM recommended the Company proceed to Stage 2 of the PFS involving completion of the engineering design and costing.

The Company is encouraged by these results. Several key assumptions will need to be confirmed with further investigation and optimized testing. This includes, but is not limited to, locked cycle leach, effective industrial scale liquid solid separations, comprehensive heat and mass balances.

The Company also announces that it has settled the class action claim disclosed in note 14 to its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. As a result of the settlement, the Company agreed to pay $99,000.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada.

