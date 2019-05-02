Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

02:38 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2019 -  Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor, reapproval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan. 

The nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2019, were elected as directors as set out below.

Director

Votes For

% Votes For

Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman

206,373,988

98.73%

Mr. Lenard Boggio

208,208,328

99.61%

Mr. Marcel de Groot

175,843,753

84.12%

Ms. Ibtissam (Sam) Drier

208,840,175

99.91%

Mr. Marshall Koval

175,879,481

84.14%

Mr. Jacques McMullen

208,843,406

99.91%

Mr. Christian Milau

206,921,148

98.99%

 

Subsequent to the annual general meeting, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi was appointed to the Board of  Directors as the director nominee for Mubadala Investment Company.

Greg Smith, Equinox Gold's President and a director of the Company since 2008, did not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting but will continue in his role as President.

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-results-from-annual-general-meeting-300842391.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.



Contact
Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, CEO, Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Equinox Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.equinoxgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap