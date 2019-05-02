Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 1, 2019 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor, reapproval of the Company's rolling stock option plan and amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan.

The nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2019, were elected as directors as set out below.

Director Votes For % Votes For Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman 206,373,988 98.73% Mr. Lenard Boggio 208,208,328 99.61% Mr. Marcel de Groot 175,843,753 84.12% Ms. Ibtissam (Sam) Drier 208,840,175 99.91% Mr. Marshall Koval 175,879,481 84.14% Mr. Jacques McMullen 208,843,406 99.91% Mr. Christian Milau 206,921,148 98.99%

Subsequent to the annual general meeting, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi was appointed to the Board of Directors as the director nominee for Mubadala Investment Company.

Greg Smith, Equinox Gold's President and a director of the Company since 2008, did not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting but will continue in his role as President.

