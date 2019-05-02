VANCOUVER, May 01, 2019 - Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (the “Company”) announces that it has requested and obtained a temporary Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) from the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) in connection with the Company’s filing of its audited annual financial statements and MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.



The Company obtained the MCTO in order to secure additional time to consolidate financial information from Indonesia in connection with an Indonesian subsidiary controlled by the Company (TNM, more particularly described below). During the financial year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Cobalt Power (Asia) Ltd. (“CPA”) acquired control of 100% of the equity securities of Mineral Harvest Ltd. (“MHL”). MHL holds a 65% equity interest in PT. Tablasufa Nickel Mining (“TNM”), which is the sole owner of the Cyclops Cobalt Project (the “Project”). The Project is more particularly described in the Company’s December 8, 2017 technical report filed at www.sedar.com. Pursuant to a Conditional Sale of Shares and Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) between CPA and TNM dated June 15, 2017, CPA has the right to acquire TNM, and consequently TNM’s ownership of the Project, in consideration of a series of staged cash payments. For more information in respect of the Agreement please refer to the Company’s October 19, 2017 Listing Statement filed October 24, 2017 at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to ongoing negotiations between the Company and the equity owners of TNM, the 100% equity interest in MHL was transferred to the Company in order to increase the Company’s possessory interest in the Project. In consideration of the transfer of MHL, the Company agreed to make installment payments of US$10,000 per month to the beneficial owner of the remaining 35% interest in TNM, US$80,000 of which has been paid to date (the “Transfer Payments”). In connection with its acquisition of MHL, CPA was given sole and exclusive authority to amend the terms of the Agreement, including payment terms. The Company’s current expectation in respect of the payments due under the Agreement is that (i) the existing payment schedule will be extended and (ii) the Transfer Payments will be deducted from the amounts payable, however the Company has yet to determine its preferred structure in respect of payment and related amendments to the Agreement.

By way of background and as required by the BCSC, please note the following:

The Company is required to file its December 31, 2018 audited annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings (collectively the “Annual Filings”) all in accordance with IFRS by April 30, 2019 (the “Filing Deadline”), as required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company does not anticipate that it will be able to complete its Annual Filings on or before the Filing Deadline. The Company and its auditors are working diligently to prepare and file the Annual Filings, on or before June 30, 2019. The Company confirms that it intends to issue a status report on a bi-weekly basis, for as long as it remains in default of the Filing Deadline in respect of the Annual Filings. There is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company has imposed an insider trading blackout pending the filing of the Annual Filings, and will comply with the alternative information guidelines described in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders during such period.

The Company also announces that Mrs. Leah Hodges has resigned as Corporate Secretary effective April 26, 2019, Mr. Steve Vanry, CFO and a director of the Company, has been appointed to replace Mrs. Hodges.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://pacificrimcobalt.com/ to find out more.

