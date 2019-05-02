Venus Metals Corporation Limited: Exploration Incentive Entitlement for Eligible Shareholders

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) ("Company") is pleased to advise that following the lodgement of the Company's income tax return for the financial year ended 30 June 2018, it will be issuing a total of $186,888 worth of exploration credits under the Federal Government's Junior Mineral Exploration Incentive ("JMEI") scheme to those shareholders and investors who participated in the Company's Share Placement and Share Purchase Plan during the period 15 May 2018 to 30 June 2018 ('Eligible Shareholders").The JMEI exploration credits can be applied to Eligible Shareholders' income tax return for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 and the Company estimates that Eligible Shareholders will receive an approximate 2.78 cents ($0.0278) of JMEI exploration credit for every new share issued in the Share Placement and Share Purchase Plan (see Note Specific below).A Statement detailing Eligible Shareholders' actual JMEI entitlement amount will be dispatched to Eligible Shareholders by 6 May 2019.Receiving a JMEI credit could have tax consequences and Eligible Shareholders are advised to obtain independent tax advice specific to their personal circumstances.For further information about the JMEI scheme refer to the ATO website at http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OV8159JSNote SpecificThe Company conducted Capital Raising comprising a Placement and Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") between 15 May 2018 to 30 June 2018.The Eligible Shareholders' JMEI exploration credit entitlement of approximately 2.78 cents per share is estimated on the basis that the Company issued 3,400,000 new shares under the Placement (Appendix 3B dated 28 May 2018) and a further 3,333,333 new shares under the Share Purchase Plan (Appendix 3B dated 22 June 2018) for a total of 6,733,333 new shares, i.e.- Placement Shares 3,400,000- SPP 3,333,333- Total New Shares 6,7333,333- Exploration credits $186,888 (determined by ATO using Company's corporate tax rate of 27.5%)- Exploration credit per share $0.0278 (2.78 cents)





