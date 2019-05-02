Defense Metals Corp. announces OTCQB up-listing and DTC eligibility

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2019 - Defense Metals Corp. (the "Company") (DEFN: TSX-V / DFMTF: OTCQB / 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce that it has obtained DTC eligibility by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States and will trade under the symbol "DFMTF" on the OTCQB. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DEFN" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol of "35D".

The Company is confident that trading on the OTCQB will add to its liquidity and continue to build a stronger investor base in the United States and abroad.

About the Company

Defense Metals Corp.. A mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of green energy technologies, such as, high strength, light weight, rare earth magnets. The Company (i) Working on and has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,780 Hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project located in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada (ii) Owns a 100% interest in prospective uranium claims in the N.E. section of the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and (iii) Has an option to acquire 100% of the Lac Burge gold property located northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, The United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and the German, Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol of "35D".

