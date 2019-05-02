Kirkland Lake Gold Reports New High-Grade Intersections at Macassa, Results Highlight Potential for Mineral Resource Growth and New Discoveries

High-grade intersections expand South Mine Complex (“SMC”) to the east

° Key intercepts: 118.8 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Unidentified Hanging Wall Zone),

62.7 g/t over 1.9 m true width (New South Zone), and

73.8 g/t over 2.7 m true width (New South Zone)

SMC intersected 250 m west of current Mineral Resource

° Key intercepts: 4,772.2 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Unidentified HW Zone),

436.9 g/t over 2.8 m core length (Unidentified HW Zone), and

436.9 g/t over 2.8 m core length (New South Zone)

158.0 g/t over 2.4 m true width (Lower SMC)

High-grade intersections expand Lower SMC to east and to depth

° Key intercepts: 2,458.6 g/t over 1.8 m true width (Lower SMC)

523.1 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Lower SMC), and

20.0 g/t over 3.8 m true width (Lower SMC)

New drilling, reinterpretation of historic holes, identifies two new areas of high-grade mineralization on Amalgamated Break

° Key intercepts: 429.1 g/t over 2.7 m true width (New drilling) (Amalgamated East),

164.8 g/t over 2.1 m true width (New drilling) (Amalgamated East), and

26.7 g/t over 1.2 m true width (New drilling) (Amalgamated East)

827.9 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Reinterpretation) (Amalgamated West),

360.9 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Reinterpretation) (Amalgamated West),

333.8 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Reinterpretation) (Amalgamated West).

TORONTO, May 02, 2019 - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today reported new high-grade drill intersections from underground exploration drilling within the SMC at the Macassa Mine, Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Results reported herein include 73 drill holes for 29,643 m of underground drilling from the east and west exploration drifts on the 5300-foot level (“5300 Level”) as well as from the 5700 Level Ramp Development (“5700 Ramp”). Underground drilling from the 5300 Level and 5700 Ramp will continue throughout the remainder of 2019. The Company’s recent underground exploration drilling efforts have utilized three drill rigs to focus on four main target areas – SMC East, SMC West, Lower SMC and the Amalgamated Break.

Plan View of 5300 Level East Showing Latest Drill Hole Intersections



Isometric View of 5300 Level West Showing Latest Drill Hole Intersections



Longitudinal of 5700 Level Showing Latest Drill Hole Intersections of Lower SMC



Longitudinal of 5700 Level Showing Latest Drill Hole Intersections targeting Amalgamated Break





A total of 14 drill holes for 6,940 m drilled to the east of the SMC from the 5300 Level exploration drift intersected high-grade mineralization up to 60 m outside of existing Mineral Resources (Figure 1). A total of 11 drill holes for 5,396 m of drilling were completed from the 5300 Level west exploration drift targeting the New South and Lower SMC zones. This drilling intersected a mineralized zone, interpreted to be the Lower SMC, approximately 250 m west of the current Mineral Resources. An additional 40 drill holes for 15,990 m were completed from the 5700 Level ramp development, which intersected high-grade mineralization and successfully expanded the Lower SMC Zone. Refer to Table 1 for a completed list of drill hole results.

The Amalgamated Break provides areas of substantial exploration potential for Macassa that are largely untested with past drilling. In Q1 2019, preliminary drilling from the 5700 Level ramp development (8 holes for 1,317 m) successfully intersected a previously unidentified area of high-grade mineralization tightly associated with the Amalgamated Break. In addition, reinterpretation of intercepts from 15 previously drilled holes (2,953 m) from the 5700 Level ramp and five previously drilled holes (1,494 m) from the 5300 Level drift has resulted in the identification of a new, steep north-dipping mineralized zone north of, and likely associated with, the Amalgamated Break. This new zone remains open and represents a highly prospective target area for the addition of new resource ounces.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “Today’s results highlight what we have often said, that while it is a historic mine, Macassa is a modern operation, with high-grade, low-cost production and substantial exploration potential that will support mining well into the future. Early drilling in 2019 has successfully identified high-grade mineralization to the east, west and well below our existing Mineral Resource base in the SMC. In addition, areas running along the Amalgamated Break are extremely high-potential targets, the exploration of which will be enhanced immensely once we can drive underground exploration drifts off the #4 Shaft following its completion. While not generally well understood, these areas represent a whole new chapter for exploration in the Kirkland Lake camp. At surface, the Amalgamated Break is a fault that runs parallel to the Main/’04 Break, the source for most of Kirkland Lake’s 25 million ounces of historic gold production. Unlike the Main/’04 Break, the Amalgamated Break is largely unexplored. The SMC is the first major high-grade zone discovered that is associated with the Amalgamated Break, and we are confident that there could be many more. In fact, with limited drilling, we have already identified two new areas of high-grade mineralization along the Break near our current mining operations. We will follow up on these results over the balance of this year and plan to expand our exploration efforts going forward.”

SMC East

A total of 14 drill holes and 6,940 m of drilling has recently been completed from the 5300 Level east exploration drift targeting the New South and Footwall zones. Exploration efforts continue to intersect high grade mineralization outside of the current resource area supporting further resource growth. Drill holes of note in this area include: 53-3628 (62.7 g/t over 1.9 m true width (New South Zone)), 53-3572 (118.8 g/t over 2.0 m core length (unidentified HW zone, true width unknown)), 53-3623A (73.8 g/t over 2.7 m true width (New South Zone)). Ongoing exploration development to the east on 5300 Level in Q1 and excavation of diamond drill bay 165 m east of the current drill bay will allow for further testing of the SMC with the potential for resource growth. A diamond drill was mobilized into this new drill bay and commenced drilling at the end of Q1 and will continue to drill targets from this platform through 2019.

SMC West

A total of 11 drill holes for 5,396 m of drilling has recently been completed from the 5300 Level west exploration drift targeting the New South and Lower SMC zones. Completion of a diamond drill bay on the 5300 Level west exploration drift at the end of 2018 allowed for the mobilization of a diamond drill to the platform and commencement of drilling early in 2019. Phase 1 of the drilling program was designed to test the general mineralizing potential of the area with wide spaced holes. Initial efforts have intersected a mineralized zone, interpreted to be the Lower SMC, approximately 250 m west of the current resource (Figure 2). This significant step out is an early indication of the potential for future resource growth in this area. Drilling also resulted in several high-grade intercepts that will require further follow up to confirm geometry. Drill holes of note in this area include: 53-3697A (436.9 g/t over 2.8 m core length (New South Zone)), 53-3733 (158.0 g/t over 2.4 m true width (Lower SMC)), 53-3695 (79.0 g/t over 1.0 m true width (Lower SMC)), 53-3698 (4,772.2 g/t over 2.0 m core length (unidentified HW zone, true width unknown)) and 53-3697A (436.9 g/t over 2.8 m core length (unidentified HW zone, true width unknown)). Phase 2 of this drilling will focus on closer spaced drilling in an effort to add resource ounces to the current inventory. Exploration development continues to the west on the 5300 Level and excavation of a new diamond drill bay 165 m west of the current drill bay is anticipated later in Q2. Drilling from this new drill bay is anticipated to commence in Q2 and will allow for drilling coverage of a significant area west of the current SMC resource and testing of target areas deep on the ’04 Break.

Lower SMC

A total of 40 drill holes for 15,990 m of drilling has been completed from the 5700 Ramp development targeting the central part of the Lower SMC. The drill program was designed to test outside of the current resource area. This drill program has been successful in expanding the Lower SMC zone in this area and shows potential for addition of resource ounces. Drill holes of note in this area include: 57-625 (2,458.6 g/t over 1.8 m true width (Lower SMC)), 57-658 (523.1 g/t over 2.0 m core length (unidentified HW zone, true width unknown)), and 57-622 (20.0 g/t over 3.8 m true width (Lower SMC)). The current drill program has been completed and the drill has been mobilized to the far east drill bay on the 5300 Level to test the east extension of the SMC.

Amalgamated Break East and West

A total of 8 drill holes for 1,317 m of drilling is being reported from the 5700 Ramp targeting the Amalgamated Break to the east. This early stage drilling program has identified an area of high-grade mineralization tightly associated with the Amalgamated Break. The Amalgamated Break has been largely untested and represents an important emerging exploration target which remains open and represents a highly prospective target area for the addition of new resource ounces. Drill holes of note in this area include: 57-704 (429.1 g/t over 2.7 m true width), 57-689 (164.8 g/t over 2.1 m true width) and 57-703 (26.7 g/t over 1.2 m true width). Drilling to follow up on the down dip and western extent of this mineralization will continue in Q2 and will continue throughout 2019 if warranted by further positive results.

Reinterpretation of intercepts from 15 production drill holes (2,953 m) drilled to the west from the 5700 Ramp development and five exploration drill holes (1,494 m) drilled to the west from the 5300 Level has outlined a steep north-dipping mineralized zone north of and in the immediate hanging wall of the Amalgamated Break. This zone remains open and represents a highly prospective target area for the addition of new resource ounces. Drill holes of note in this area include: 57-425 (827.9 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated West)), 57-423 (360.9 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated West)), 57-418 (333.8 g/t over 2.0 m core length (Amalgamated West)). Refer to Table 2 for the complete list of production and reinterpreted drill holes. Additional drilling in this area is planned from the 5700 Ramp development in Q2 and will continue throughout 2019 if warranted by further positive results.

2019 Underground Exploration Development

Underground development on the 5300 Level will be ongoing throughout 2019 and is scheduled to include 350 m of advancement to the east and 429 m of advancement to the west including all track development and the excavation of diamond drill bays. This development is part of an ongoing effort to expand the SMC in all directions and to test for and define new target areas.

To view a PDF of the figures referenced in this News Release, visit the links below. Tables are provided at the end of this News Release.

Figure 1:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e13f3528-a49e-4636-8f4a-46aaf10e3cb4

Figure 2:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd167d97-8d35-4187-bbf0-0228eaf719cd

Figure 3:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a57aaa3f-e3e0-4731-8d3a-ab34ec6c5849

Figure 4:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17bf67c3-66b7-41c9-b539-2c85ff12f0b2

Qualified Person

The Company’s exploration programs at Macassa are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration. Eric Kallio is the ‘qualified person’ for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC Controls

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Samples are logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Macassa mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. BQ sized core is sawn in half with one half of the core being shipped to Swastika Laboratories in Swastika, Ontario and the other half retained for future assay verification. Assaying of the samples is completed using Fire Assay techniques with samples less than 6 gpt being analyzed with Atomic Absorption (AA) and samples greater than 6 gpt with gravimetric finish. Selected high grade samples are also analyzed using the screen metallics procedure. Other QA/QC includes the insertion of certified reference standards, blanks and the regular re-assaying of pulps and rejects at alternate certified laboratories. The laboratory re-assays at least 10% of all samples and additional checks may be run on anomalous values.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 723,701 ounces in 2018 and is on track to achieve significant production growth over the next three years, including target production of 920,000 – 1,000,000 ounces in 2019, 930,000 – 1,010,000 ounces in 2020 and 995,000 – 1,055,000 ounces in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by two high-grade, low-cost operations, including the Macassa Mine located in Northern Ontario and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.klgold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains statements which constitute ”forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made such as, without limitation, opinion, assumptions and estimates of management regarding the Company’s business, including but not limited to; the continued exploration programs on the SMC mineralization, the timing and results thereof; the ability to continue to expand the SMC and to increase its level of resources and the timing thereof; the potential to increase the level of resources and reserves and potential conversion of mineral resources; the anticipated completion date of the #4 shaft and potential impact and benefits thereof; the amount of future production over any period; and assumptions made relating to operating cash costs based on forecasts and projections. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's corporate mineral reserves and resources, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

All resource and reserve estimates included in this news release or documents referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve" and "probable mineral reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. These definitions differ materially from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act.

In addition, the terms "Mineral Resource", "measured Mineral Resource", "indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource exists, will ever be converted into a Mineral Reserve or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.

Table 1: Complete List of Reported Drill Holes

DRILL

HOLE EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION

(m) HOLE

LENGTH

(m) AZI DIP

(°) Target FROM

(m) TO

(m) CORE

LENGTH

(m) True

Width

(m) Grade

Au (g/t) Cut

Grade

(g/t) Zone 53-3570 570026 5331721 -1261 457 325 -64 East NSV 53-3571 570026 5331721 -1261 466 329 -60 East 245.5 249.0 3.6 3.4 3.2 1-12 Including 248.1 249.0 0.9 0.9 7.9 AND 256.0 259.1 3.0 4.5 AND 326.9 328.9 2.0 31.4 Including 327.5 328.1 0.6 96.9 53-3572 570026 5331721 -1261 442 343 -67 East 177.1 179.1 2.0 118.8 Including 177.8 178.2 0.4 650.2 AND 260.9 264.0 3.0 2.8 3.2 1-12 Including 262.4 262.7 0.3 0.3 10.0 53-3573 570025 5331722 -1261 516 350 -49 East 255.8 257.8 2.0 2.0 8.7 1-12 Including 255.8 256.8 1.0 1.0 16.7 AND 262.7 264.7 2.0 6.1 Including 264.0 264.3 0.3 38.8 AND 283.6 290.2 6.5 4.7 Including 287.7 290.2 2.5 8.5 53-3574 570026 5331721 -1261 488 354 -58 East 254.2 256.2 2.0 2.0 15.0 1-12 Including 254.9 255.3 0.5 0.5 55.9 AND 332.8 334.8 2.0 32.7 Including 333.8 334.8 1.1 60.5 53-3575 570025 5331722 -1261 549 356 -48 East NSV 53-3576 570025 5331723 -1261 686 357 -36 East 257.1 261.8 4.7 4.6 9.3 1-12 Including 257.1 257.6 0.5 0.5 38.8 Including 261.2 261.8 0.6 0.6 25.3 53-3577 570026 5331722 -1261 503 0 -55 East 253.3 255.3 2.0 2.0 31.9 1-12 Including 254.8 255.1 0.3 0.3 181.2 AND 280.2 282.2 2.0 15.6 Including 280.4 280.8 0.4 79.1 53-3578 570025 5331724 -1261 597 359 -33 East NSV 53-3579 570027 5331722 -1261 447 22 -59 East NSV 53-3619A 570026 5331721 -1261 408 309 -48 East NSV 53-3620 570026 5331721 -1261 396 312 -55 East 253.9 260.3 6.4 5.9 9.1 1-12 Including 253.9 256.0 2.1 2.0 22.1 Including 253.9 254.5 0.6 0.5 71.7 Including 259.7 260.3 0.6 0.5 16.2 53-3623A 570025 5331722 -1261 503 343 -44 East 314.4 317.3 2.9 2.7 73.8 1-12 Including 316.2 317.3 1.1 1.0 197.4 53-3628 570026 5331723 -1261 482 10 -49 East 266.9 268.9 2.0 1.9 62.7 43.6 1-12 Including 267.6 267.9 0.3 0.3 400.3 274.3 AND 418.2 420.2 2.0 10.8 Including 418.8 419.7 0.9 21.5 53-3685 568756 5331152 -1264 305 128 -74 West SMC NSV 53-3690 568756 5331152 -1264 969 287 -3 West SMC NSV 53-3691A 568756 5331152 -1264 579 295 -46 West NSV 53-3692 568756 5331152 -1264 305 293 -22 West 170.4 172.8 2.4 0.8 26.3 Including 170.4 171.6 1.2 0.4 47.2 53-3695 568756 5331152 -1264 494 307 -32 West 87.5 89.7 2.2 3.0 Including 88.7 89.7 1.0 5.0 AND 376.1 378.1 2.0 1.0 79.0 3-0 Including 376.6 377.3 0.8 0.3 208.0 53-3697A 568756 5331152 -1264 610 312 -18 West 57.9 61.8 3.9 6.8 Including 57.9 58.8 0.8 25.4 AND 135.2 138.0 2.8 436.9 Including 135.6 136.8 1.2 1015.8 AND 139.6 141.7 2.1 6.4 AND 143.9 146.7 2.8 3.2 AND 157.3 160.5 3.2 1.9 5.9 AND 415.7 417.7 2.0 1.4 30.0 3-17 Including 415.7 416.8 1.1 0.8 54.6 53-3698 568756 5331152 -1264 396 313 -40 West 216.5 218.5 2.0 4772.2 Including 216.5 216.9 0.4 26211.7 53-3733 568756 5331152 -1264 427 345 -25 West 346.9 349.3 2.4 2.4 158.0 23.5 3-17 Including 347.5 348.1 0.6 0.6 621.4 83.5 Including 347.8 348.1 0.3 0.3 1178.6 102.9 53-3734 568756 5331152 -1264 168 23 -35 West 102.4 104.4 2.0 1.8 30.1 Including 102.4 103.0 0.6 0.5 90.2 53-3749 568756 5331152 -1264 565 311 -13 West 183.4 185.4 2.0 2.0 9.6 5-14 Including 185.0 185.4 0.4 0.4 50.3 53-3750 568756 5331152 -1264 579 310 -16 West 156.1 158.1 2.0 1.1 30.5 Including 157.2 157.9 0.6 0.3 92.4 AND 309.6 311.6 2.0 1.0 8.4 57-580 569222 5331378 -1398 126 38 -62 Lower SMC NSV 57-581 569222 5331378 -1398 396 39 -55 Lower SMC 212.7 214.7 2.0 1.8 6.4 1-53 Including 213.4 214.1 0.7 0.6 17.3 AND 324.2 326.7 2.5 1.8 3.4 3-14 57-583 569221 5331374 -1398 427 47 -56 Lower SMC 73.8 76.7 3.0 7.9 AND 196.7 198.7 2.0 5.1 Including 197.6 198.1 0.5 14.4 AND 346.3 348.4 2.0 1.2 3.2 3-14 57-584A 569221 5331374 -1398 460 55 -60 Lower SMC 189.7 191.7 2.0 4.3 Including 190.7 191.1 0.4 21.2 AND 205.4 207.4 2.0 1.8 72.5 1-53 Including 206.3 206.7 0.4 0.3 342.2 AND 319.8 322.8 3.0 5.1 57-585 569221 5331374 -1398 518 302 -56 Lower SMC 413.2 415.2 2.0 1.4 13.6 3-14 Including 413.5 414.0 0.5 0.3 52.1 AND 432.1 434.2 2.0 3.3 57-586 569221 5331374 -1398 40 309 -61 Lower SMC Hole Restarted 57-586A 569221 5331374 -1398 472 312 -55 Lower SMC 69.8 71.8 2.0 6.4 1-37? Including 71.0 71.8 0.8 14.6 AND 272.6 274.6 2.0 13.2 AND 393.4 395.4 2.0 1.3 33.7 3-14 Including 394.3 394.8 0.5 0.3 134.6 57-588 569221 5331374 -1398 456 317 -59 Lower SMC 365.7 368.2 2.5 12.7 Including 367.8 368.2 0.3 83.6 57-607 569221 5331374 -1398 375 19 -54 Lower SMC 278.9 280.9 2.0 1.8 3.4 3-14 57-609 569221 5331374 -1398 488 19 -74 Lower SMC 293.9 295.9 2.0 3.5 AND 425.8 430.4 4.6 1.8 7.4 3-14 Including 425.8 427.0 1.2 0.5 16.2 Including 429.6 430.4 0.8 0.3 13.9 57-610 569221 5331374 -1398 396 37 -58 Lower SMC 332.8 334.8 2.0 1.3 5.5 3-14 Including 332.8 333.2 0.4 0.3 24.9 57-611 569222 5331374 -1398 152 61 -40 Lower SMC NSV - Target not reached 57-612 569221 5331374 -1398 274 68 -53 Lower SMC NSV - Target not reached 57-613 569222 5331374 -1398 305 73 -40 Lower SMC 92.1 95.0 2.9 4.1 AND 100.0 102.4 2.3 7.7 57-619 569221 5331374 -1398 457 306 -48 Lower SMC 409.5 411.5 2.0 1.3 6.4 3-14 Including 409.9 410.8 0.9 0.6 13.9 57-620 569221 5331374 -1398 488 306 -52 Lower SMC NSV 57-621 569221 5331374 -1398 457 309 -46 Lower SMC NSV 57-622 569221 5331374 -1398 418 310 -51 Lower SMC 161.8 163.8 2.0 3.1 Including 162.8 163.1 0.4 17.0 AND 197.5 199.6 2.0 12.6 Including 198.1 199.0 0.9 26.8 AND 391.0 393.0 2.0 6.0 AND 396.5 401.5 5.1 3.8 20.0 3-14 Including 396.5 396.8 0.3 0.2 64.7 Including 398.9 399.3 0.4 0.3 153.3 57-623 569221 5331374 -1398 457 312 -56 Lower SMC 385.6 387.6 2.0 1.3 4.2 3-14 57-624 569221 5331374 -1398 392 320 -60 Lower SMC NSV 57-625 569221 5331374 -1398 427 320 -62 Lower SMC 342.3 345.2 2.8 1.8 2458.6 3-14 Including 342.3 342.6 0.3 0.2 22469.3 Including 344.6 345.2 0.6 0.4 206.8 AND 357.7 361.8 4.1 3.9 57-626 569221 5331374 -1398 488 322 -65 Lower SMC 351.6 353.6 2.0 1.1 7.0 3-14 Including 352.7 353.6 0.9 0.5 15.5 AND 426.4 434.2 7.8 3.2 57-627 569221 5331374 -1398 451 327 -66 Lower SMC 441.7 443.7 2.0 15.8 Including 441.7 442.2 0.6 54.9 57-628 569221 5331374 -1398 366 342 -59 Lower SMC 180.0 182.0 2.0 3.9 Including 180.6 181.1 0.4 17.1 57-629 569221 5331374 -1398 396 335 -63 Lower SMC 310.3 312.3 2.0 1.4 66.2 3-14 Including 310.9 311.5 0.6 0.4 228.8 57-630A 569221 5331374 -1398 445 346 -70 Lower SMC 173.3 175.6 2.3 6.0 57-631 569221 5331374 -1398 456 27 -67 Lower SMC NSV 57-632 569221 5331374 -1398 366 36 -55 Lower SMC 208.8 210.8 2.0 1.9 4.3 1-53 Including 209.9 210.2 0.3 0.3 27.9 57-653 569221 5331374 -1398 482 309 -60 Lower SMC NSV 57-654 569221 5331374 -1398 480 349 -55 Lower SMC NSV 57-655 569221 5331374 -1398 30 348 -69 Lower SMC NSV - Hole Abandoned 57-656 569221 5331374 -1398 383 24 -58 Lower SMC 200.2 202.2 2.0 1.9 32.4 1-53 Including 201.0 201.4 0.3 0.3 166.0 57-658 569221 5331374 -1398 503 36 -69 Lower SMC 96.0 98.0 2.0 523.1 Including 96.1 96.4 0.3 2827.9 AND 186.1 189.7 3.6 3.5 16.0 1-53 Including 186.1 186.4 0.3 0.3 143.2 AND 246.9 248.9 2.0 6.1 Including 247.6 248.1 0.5 26.7 AND 401.6 407.1 5.5 1.8 8.9 3-14 Including 401.6 405.4 3.8 1.2 11.7 Including 401.6 402.3 0.8 0.1 44.5 57-682 569221 5331374 -1398 396 36 -46 Lower SMC 220.2 222.5 2.3 1.9 5.1 1-53 57-683 569221 5331374 -1398 443 46 -58 Lower SMC NSV 57-685 569221 5331374 -1398 168 125 -41 AK BREAK NSV 57-686 569221 5331374 -1399 49 136 -50 AK BREAK Hole Restarted 57-686A 569221 5331374 -1398 137 136 -47 AK BREAK NSV 57-687 569221 5331374 -1398 137 176 -53 AK BREAK NSV 57-688 569221 5331374 -1398 229 186 -41 AK BREAK 69.3 71.3 2.0 2.0 5.0 3-26 Including 69.4 69.8 0.4 0.4 19.2 57-689 569221 5331374 -1398 277 235 -40 AK BREAK 94.5 97.5 3.0 2.1 164.8 3-26 Including 95.3 95.7 0.5 0.3 770.2 57-698 569221 5331374 -1398 405 312 -46 Lower SMC 376.7 378.7 2.0 4.8 3-14 Including 377.7 378.1 0.3 27.2 57-700 569221 5331374 -1398 486 317 -58 Lower SMC 345.4 347.4 2.0 1.3 26.4 3-14 Including 345.4 346.2 0.8 0.5 66.7 57-700A 569221 5331374 -1398 488 312 -59 Lower SMC 407.4 410.1 2.7 3.3 3-14 57-701 569221 5331374 -1398 472 4 -72 Lower SMC NSV 57-702 569221 5331374 -1398 472 19 -72 Lower SMC 179.0 181.1 2.0 3.6 1-53 Including 180.1 180.4 0.3 20.5 AND 269.3 271.3 2.0 3.2 Including 270.4 270.8 0.3 21.0 AND 431.3 433.3 2.0 39.6 3-14 Including 432.0 432.5 0.5 140.3 57-703 569221 5331374 -1398 168 241 -46 AK BREAK 63.3 65.3 2.0 7.1 Including 64.7 65.3 0.6 23.3 AND 101.9 103.9 2.0 1.2 26.7 3-26 Including 101.9 102.7 0.8 0.5 67.4 57-704 569221 5331374 -1398 152 228 -44 AK BREAK 79.2 82.6 3.3 2.7 429.1 3-26 Including 79.2 79.9 0.6 0.5 1986.7

NSV = No significant value, VG = Visible Gold; Tell = Tellurides; *Cut = cut to 274.3 g/t for New South Zone and 102.9 g/t for Lower SMC.

The top cut only applies to New South Zone and Lower SMC where a statistical cut has been calculated. All other zones remain uncut.

* Assay result reported was completed at Macassa’s on-site laboratory as part of a definition drilling program.

**As part of routine QA/QC procedures to verify a select sample of high-grade assay, the pulp from this sample was also sent to an off-site independent lab for assay.





Drill Hole EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION

(m) HOLE

LENGTH

(m) AZIMUTH DIP

(°) FROM

(m) TO

(m) CORE

LENGTH

(m) Grade

Au (g/t) 57-418 568974 5331174 -1389 69 287 -45 23.6 25.5 2.0 333.8** Including 23.9 24.2 0.3 2097.3** 57-419 568974 5331174 -1388 144 302 1 NSV 57-420 568974 5331174 -1388 122 300 -6 11.6 13.6 2.0 10.1** Including 12.0 12.7 0.7 27.2** 57-421 568974 5331175 -1388 168 311 0 NSV 57-422 568974 5331175 -1388 175 316 11 9.8 11.8 2.0 8.5* Including 10.5 11.0 0.6 22.2* 57-423 568974 5331175 -1388 160 323 10 10.2 12.2 2.0 360.9** Including 10.5 10.8 0.3 2325.7** 57-424 568974 5331175 -1388 168 322 2 10.8 12.7 2.0 45.6** Including 10.8 11.1 0.3 233.6** 57-425 568974 5331175 -1388 114 324 -5 10.5 12.5 2.0 827.9** Including 11.1 11.8 0.7 2317.7** 57-426 568975 5331175 -1388 206 -27 7 11.3 13.3 2.0 3.6* 57-429 568975 5331175 -1388 107 -15 -13 10.2 12.2 2.0 19.2** 57-430 568975 5331175 -1388 145 -5 5 NSV 57-432 568976 5331175 -1388 99 22 -16 22.5 25.2 2.7 15.8** Including 22.5 23.6 1.1 31.4* 57-439 568974 5331175 -1389 457 318 -36 14.8 18.1 3.3 17.3* Including 14.8 15.3 0.5 86.7* 57-440 568974 5331175 -1389 457 323 -36 14.2 18.1 4.0 4.0* 57-442 568975 5331175 -1389 362 -25 -38 15.9 18.7 2.7 14.1** 53-2150 568905 5331233 -1266 213 118 -58 156.7 158.6 2.0 53.5 Including 158.3 158.6 0.3 322.5 53-2253 568905 5331233 -1266 229 131 -66 178.2 180.7 2.5 32.9 Including 179.8 180.7 0.8 92.5 53-2230 568905 5331233 -1266 213 129 -67 187.5 189.5 2.0 33.5 Including 187.5 188.2 0.7 91.3 53-2255 568902 5331232 -1266 610 183 -66 177.8 182.1 4.4 16.7 Including 177.8 178.7 0.9 60.9 Including 181.6 182.1 0.5 24.4 53-2256 568901 5331232 -1266 229 202 -59 193.3 195.3 2.0 4.0

NSV = No significant value, VG = Visible Gold; Tell = Tellurides;

* Assay result reported was completed at Macassa’s on-site laboratory as part of a definition drilling program.

**As part of routine QA/QC procedures to verify a select sample of high-grade assay, the pulp from this sample was also sent to an off-site independent lab for assay.



