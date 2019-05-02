BGM Intersects 10.76 g/t Gold Over 20.0 Meters in Deep Exploration on Island Mountain

TORONTO, May 2, 2019 - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM. the "Company" or "BGM") is pleased to announce the new drilling results from the 2019 Island Mountain exploration and category conversion program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project in central British Columbia.

New results from eight recent holes on Island Mountain include 10.76 g/t Au over 20.0 meters including a sample of 157.50 g/t Au over 1.25 meters in IM-19-019, extending a mineralized vein corridor on Shaft Zone 60 meters down dip to a vertical depth of 450 meters. Infill hole IM-19-020 intersected 162.5 g/t Au over 0.50 meter outside of an existing vein corridor. IM-19-023 intersected five new previously unmodelled zones including 21.97 g/t Au over 4.05 meters. These results, as well as the highlights summarized below, demonstrate continuity of grade and widths within the modelled vein corridors, expansion of mineralization at depth and anomalous mineralization between the vein corridors.

Select Drilling Highlights:

IM-19-019 is located at Shaft Zone on Island Mountain and was designed to investigate down dip extensions on the mineralized vein corridors as well as shallow infill high-grade zones. IM-19-019 was successful at intersecting multiple high-grade intercepts of gold mineralization including 27.60 g/t Au over 1.40 meters within a modelled vein corridor and further down hole, at a vertical depth of 450 meters, IM-19-019 intersected 10.76 g/t Au over 20.0 meters vein corridor within sericite altered siltstone-sandstone and includes a sample that assayed 157.50 g/t over 1.25 meters. Mineralization continued to depth of 543 meters down hole, with a sample grading 11.85 g/t Au over 0.50 meter.

IM-19-020 was designed to infill shallow, high-grade vein corridors on Shaft Zone and intersected a quartz vein hosting up to 80% pyrite vein outside a previously modelled vein corridor that assayed 162.50 g/t over 0.50 meter at a vertical depth of 115 meters.

IM-19-023 is a 684-meter-deep hole and intersected five main zones of mineralization. At 194.5 meters down hole, IM-19-023 intersected previously unmodelled quartz veins that assayed 21.97 g/t Au over 4.05 meters including a sample of 87.60 g/t over 0.75 meters. At depth, a zone of strong silica alteration within sandstone and calcareous sandstone is present from 438 meters to 493 meters and exhibits multiple vein corridors with disseminated pyrite and cosalite not previously modelled and extend veins at depth. At 434.70 meters down hole, a mineralized zone assayed 6.78 g/t Au over 3.30 meters and 65 meters down dip of a modelled vein corridor. At 450.25 meters, 10.57 g/t Au over 5.60 meters, at 471 meters depth, 4.33 g/t Au over 3.70 meters including 12.95 g/t Au over 1.00 meter, at 485.35 meters depth 10.12 g/t Au over 7.95 meters.

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

A complete table of assay highlights for IM-19-016 to IM-19-023 is present below. The Shaft Zone 3D deposit model with assay highlights is located on the Company's website:

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. 3D Deposit Model

Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the sandstones. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company's Brownfield's exploration team is focused on upgrading and expanding the May 2018 43-101 compliant resource within the 8 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company's Greenfield's team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation's team is focused on completing required studies in order to pemit underground mining on Cow and Island Mountains.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Length Weighted Gold Composites

HOLE ID

DEPTH

FROM (M) DEPTH TO

(M) LENGTH

(M) AU (G/T) PURPOSE TARGET IM-19-016

162.00 162.50 0.50 6.84 Exploration Mosquito



171.70 176.10 4.40 3.96





Including 172.50 173.00 0.50 17.30







201.75 202.25 0.50 8.11







260.10 260.60 0.50 10.75







518.50 519.00 0.50 3.55



IM-19-017 No Significant Assays





Stratigraphic Willow IM-19-018

417.50 418.00 0.50 6.62 Exploration and Infill Mosquito



456.00 456.50 0.50 5.81







458.35 458.85 0.50 6.23







487.75 491.20 3.45 7.64





Including 487.75 488.45 0.70 18.90





And 489.30 490.10 0.80 12.90



IM-19-019

67.00 68.00 1.00 4.24 Exploration and Infill Shaft Zone



114.60 116.10 1.50 7.28







163.80 165.20 1.40 27.60





Including 163.80 164.70 0.90 40.30







261.80 262.35 0.55 6.52







402.20 404.50 2.30 5.13







407.22 409.70 2.48 4.84







438.80 441.50 2.70 6.40







440.60 441.50 0.90 17.30







488.00 489.10 1.10 6.05







488.00 508.00 20.00 10.76





Including 488.00 489.10 1.10 6.05





And 504.50 505.75 1.25 157.50





And 505.75 506.60 0.85 5.20







543.00 543.50 0.50 11.85



IM-19-020

78.00 78.90 0.90 7.29 Infill Shaft Zone



143.00 143.50 0.50 162.50



IM-19-021 Hole Abandoned





Infill Shaft Zone IM-19-022

168.20 169.20 1.00 5.36 Infill Shaft Zone



301.40 304.00 2.60 10.77





Including 302.65 303.45 0.80 29.70





And 303.45 304.00 0.55 6.54



IM-19-023

135.75 136.80 1.05 11.95 Exploration and Infill Shaft Zone



194.50 198.55 4.05 21.97





Including 194.50 195.25 0.75 87.60





And 196.50 197.00 0.50 19.30





And 197.75 198.55 0.80 16.85







276.00 281.70 5.70 1.45





Including 276.00 276.50 0.50 4.54







409.70 411.00 1.30 17.90







434.70 438.00 3.30 6.78





Including 434.70 435.80 1.10 15.10







450.25 455.85 5.60 10.57





Including 453.00 454.45 1.45 22.50





And 454.45 455.85 1.40 12.45







471.00 474.70 3.70 4.33





Including 471.00 472.00 1.00 12.95







485.35 493.30 7.95 10.12





Including 490.75 492.00 1.25 27.80







617.30 618.10 0.80 7.49





Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

HOLE ID DIP AZIMUTH DEPTH

(M) IM-19-016 -46 314 600 IM-19-017 -46 222 637 IM-19-018 -45 314 501 IM-19-019 -60 142 576 IM-19-020 -59 137 162 IM-19-021 -48 137 195 IM-19-022 -61 140 336 IM-19-023 -46 127 684

SOURCE Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.