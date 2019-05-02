Luminex Commences Drilling at the Condor Camp Zone After Promising Surface Sampling

VANCOUVER, May 02, 2019 - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (US OTC: LUMIF) (the “Company” or “Luminex”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 1,200-metre diamond drilling program at the Camp Zone in the northern area of its Condor Project. The Camp Zone is located proximal to Condor’s existing epithermal gold and silver resources at Los Cuyes, Soledad and Enma.

The Camp Zone comprises a recently identified rock and soil gold-silver anomaly situated below the ridge upon which the current camp and core storage facility are built. The coherent anomaly extends for 400 x 200 metres and averages 0.6 grams/tonne (g/t) gold and 6 g/t silver based on over 600 rock chip and channel samples. Gold is interpreted to be hosted in intermediate sulphidation epithermal veins within volcanic and underlying batholith lithologies and may form an extension of the existing resource defined at Los Cuyes. The mineralized zone contains artisanal mine workings. Surface chip samples assayed as high as 47.5 g/t gold, 154 g/t silver, 23% zinc and 0.23% copper. Luminex plans on drilling approximately 1,200 metres from four holes below the axis of the soil anomaly to test the subsurface grades. Given its proximity to the Company’s Condor exploration base, the drill program requires minimal access infrastructure and logistical support, which is expected to result in lower costs and efficient execution.

Earn-in Partnership Expenditure and Progress Updates

Luminex filed its consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2018 on April 17, 2019. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum”) has spent approximately US$1.7 million on the Orquideas and Cascas concessions as of December 31, 2018. First Quantum has also paid the US$150,000 cash payment that was due in February 2019. Anglo American Plc (“Anglo American”) has spent approximately US$1.5 million on the Pegasus concessions as of December 31, 2018. Anglo American’s next cash payment of US$300,000 is due in September 2019. Please see the MD&A for December 31, 2018 for more details. Luminex and BHP Group Plc (“BHP”) continue to progress work on a definitive agreement and the original timeline of approximately three months from March 19, 2019 remains in place.

Quality Assurance

All Luminex reconnaissance sample assay results reported herein have been independently monitored and verified through a quality control / quality assurance (“QA/QC”) program including the insertion of blanks and the reanalysis of duplicate samples. Luminex samples are analyzed at ALS Lima and the Company is not aware of any sampling or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 50-gram charge with all other elements determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex’s inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador consisting of approximately 100 thousand hectares, including the Tarqui, Orquideas, Cascas and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP (subject to entry into a definitive agreement), First Quantum Minerals and Anglo American respectively.

