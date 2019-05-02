Katanga Mining Announces Election of Directors

ZUG, Switzerland, May 2, 2019 - Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Katanga. Detailed results for the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 1, 2019 in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Hugh Stoyell 1,659,053,192 96.25% 64,633,220 3.75% Danny Callow 1,723,241,500 99.97% 444,912 0.03% Terry Robinson 1,658,604,741 96.22% 65,081,671 3.78% Robert Wardell 1,658,596,991 96.22% 65,089,421 3.78% Steve Kalmin 1,722,981,417 99.96% 704,995 0.04% Tony Moser 1,659,037,263 96.25% 64,649,149 3.75% Mike Ciricillo 1,659,023,124 96.25% 64,663,288 3.75%

As announced by Katanga Mining Ltd. (the "Company") on April 17, 2019, Mr. Callow will resign as a director and officer effective May 2, 2019. The board of directors has approved Mr. Jeff Gerard's appointment by Glencore International AG ("Glencore") to replace Mr. Callow as a director and Chief Executive Officer effective May 2, 2019, pursuant to the management services agreement between the Company and Glencore entered into in January 2019.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

