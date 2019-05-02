Westhaven Completes Drilling at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, May 02, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide an update on its recently completed drill program at its 15,542 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway, 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Winter Drill Program

Westhaven completed 3,031 metres (m) of diamond drilling in 8 holes. Assays are pending for the remainder of hole SN18-05 and holes SN18-06, SN18-07, and SN18-08. Results will be released when available. Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven, stated, “Within two weeks we will be starting a soil geochemistry and prospecting program over several areas of interest outside of the South Zone. In addition, a summer drill program will commence in early June with a view to expanding the South Zone gold mineralization along strike. We will be moving from one to two drill rigs to expedite this process.”

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Talisker Resources and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground staked by Talisker within 5 kilometres of Westhaven's existing projects will be subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30-day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) for a three-year period on any of Talisker’s properties outside this 5-kilometre radius.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

