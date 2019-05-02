Acquisition of Bakar High Grade Copper Property

VANCOUVER, May 02, 2019 - MK2 Ventures Ltd. (TSXV/NEX: MK.H; "MK2" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, after an extensive global search, including numerous comprehensive project reviews, it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement dated May 1, 2019 (the "Purchase Agreement") with Longford Capital Corp. (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Bakar high grade copper property located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (the "Bakar Property").



Location and Regional Compilation for the Bakar Property





The Bakar Property

Based on the geological setting (i.e. within the sub-aerial Karmutsen volcanic and sedimentary sequence), and the copper-silver mineralogy assemblages and styles, the Bakar Property is classified as a redbed copper-silver prospect. Redbed copper projects include the Keweenaw and Porcupine districts of Michigan, the Kennecott deposit in Alaska and the 47zone deposit in the Northwest Territories.

Highlights of the Bakar Property include the following:

Seven chip samples from outcrop were recovered during a due diligence site visit in December 2018 with the highest assay returning 38.7% Cu and 221.0 g/t Ag (Table 1), associated with semi-massive copper sulphides and native copper.



During the same site visit mineralization was observed intermittently over at least 30 m of apparent thickness in a N-NE trending near vertical fault zones as well as in flat lying replacement bodies. The mineralized trend strikes NW-SE for more than 200 m, and is open on both ends.



The property covers an area of 1,349 ha and is located 2 km west from the active logging village of Holberg and 40 km west from the full-service town of Port Hardy (Figure 1).



The property is located within a copper-rich geological domain that hosts the previously producing Island Copper Mine, the Hushamu Deposit, and the Red Dog Deposit.



Prospective regional geological, geophysical and geochemical features include: a major structural suture that runs NW-SE through the property; magnetic high features adjacent to an extensive NW-SE magnetic low corridor that shows a significant flexure on the property; NW-SE trending copper in stream sediment anomalies; and copper in till anomalies that also trend NW-SE.

No modern exploration has been carried out on the property.

The Company also believes the property and surrounding area has the potential to host polymetallic porphyry and skarn type deposits.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of MK2, commented: “Based on our geological, geochemical, and geophysical compilation work we believe that the Bakar Property has the potential to possess the grade and size required of a discovery of importance. An airborne VTEM survey, geological mapping, and stream sediment sampling will be conducted prior to a decision to drill test any priority one targets that are generated. No modern exploration work has been completed at Bakar, and we are keen to carry out this first phase of exploration on a budget that is well within the Company’s current cash resources.”

Galen McNamara, VP Exploration & Development of MK2, commented: “The Bakar Property represents an excellent new British Columbia high-grade prospect with the highest copper grades I’ve ever seen outcropping at surface. Additionally, the mineralization and geologic setting share striking similarities to the famous copper districts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Combined with the fact that much of the area is generally unexplored, we are excited to begin a fully-funded exploration program almost immediately.”

The Purchase Agreement

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, MK2 will complete its purchase of a 100% interest in the Bakar Property in consideration of the following payments and share issuances to the Vendor:

$10,000 cash deposit upon execution of the Purchase Agreement;



$40,000 cash payment upon closing of the acquisition;



500,000 common shares of the Company upon closing with a statutory hold period expiring 4 months from the date of issue;



750,000 common shares of the Company upon closing with a statutory hold period expiring 6 months from the date of issue;

In addition, the Company will grant the Vendor a 2% NSR at closing of the acquisition subject to the right of the Company to repurchase 1% of the royalty for a $1,500,000 cash payment, and the remaining 1% for a $5,000,000 cash payment.

Finally, pursuant to the Purchase Agreement the Company must incur $200,000 in expenditures on the Bakar Property work commitments within six (6) months of closing of the acquisition, or the Bakar Property will be forfeited. However, the Company's immediate plans for the property will account for a material portion of this commitment. In addition, the Company has more than sufficient cash reserves to complete the balance of expenditure requirements, in due course.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") which in turn shall be conditional upon, among other things, preparation and filing of technical report on the Bakar Property in accordance with National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

No finder's fee is payable by the Company in connection with the proposed transaction and for the purposes of applicable Exchange policies, the Vendor is not a non-arm’s length party to the Company.

The acquisition of the Bakar Property by the Company is considered a Fundamental Acquisition by the Exchange and therefore trading in the common shares of the Company has been halted in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and will remain halted until such time as required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and permission to resume trading has been obtained from the Exchange.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by or reviewed and approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company, and Galen McNamara, PGeo, Vice President Exploration and Development of the Company Each of Mr. Ainsworth and Mr. McNamara is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The chip samples from outcrop reported in this news release were recovered by Mr. Ainsworth and Mr. McNamara perpendicular to outcropping mineralization across widths of 0.5 to 1.0 m. A total of seven chip samples were then transported from the Bakar Property to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVML) in Vancouver, BC for preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed for 45 elements with four acid digestion Inductivity Coupled Plasma – Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for copper values over 10.0% using copper assay by classical titration (GC820), and silver values over 200 g/t by four acid digestion Inductivity Coupled Plasma - Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-ES).

Mr. Ainsworth and Mr. McNamara have not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Bakar Property and mineralization at those other properties or projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Bakar Property.

Table 1: Bakar Outcrop Chip Sample Assay Results

Sample Number Easting (m) NAD83 Northing (m) NAD83 Cu (wt%) Ag (g/t) Sample Description 3267001 566249 5611229 0.8 1.8 Quartz carbonate veining within an altered tuff with prevalent malachite staining. 3267002 565856 5611130 0.01 <0.10 Possible fault breccia of oxidized medium grained basalt with intensive limonite staining 3267003 566799 5612393 0.01 <0.10 Intense shearing and extensive limonite alteration present in a fine-grained basalt with highly oxidized sulphides. 3267004 566620 5612443 38.7 221.0 Strongly mineralized and oxidized sheared basalt with tarnished sulphides including bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite and native copper. 3267005 566623 5612447 7.7 6.4 Moderately mineralized and oxidized sheared basalt with tarnished sulphides including bornite, chalcocite and malachite 3267006 566627 5612451 34.3 37.7 Strongly mineralized and oxidized sheared basalt with tarnished sulphides including bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite and malachite 3267007 566620 5612443 10.3 65.7 Moderately mineralized and oxidized sheared basalt with tarnished sulphides including bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite and native copper.

