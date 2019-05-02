MONTREAL, May 02, 2019 - Tamino Minerals Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, announces that for compliance purposes the Company has disclosed that it has issued 370,585,278 of which 220,774,117 are restricted and 149,811,161 are deemed free trading as per the report obtained from DTCC.

MBA, 1994, and BS, Industrial and Systems Engineering, both from ITESM (Institute of Technology Studies, Monterrey, Mexico). Demonstrated leadership of start up organizations and re-engineering projects in periods of market expansion and contraction. Key role in creation of an international company with market capitalization exceeding $350 million. Fluent in English and Spanish, conversational in french. Has been employed as consultant for NYSE and TSE listed companies, and also board Member of TSE Listed Companies.

Mr. Villagran-Garcia specialties range from expertise in strategic planning, property evaluation and acquisition and key negotiations. Superb ability to lead teams and negotiate new business initiatives in complex, multi-cultural environments. Negotiation and acquisition of new properties for important Mining Groups within the industry. Summarizing his skills his greatest achievements have been that he has played several key roles in project development along with various teams of Canadian and American geologists and engineers.



TAMINO MINERALS, INC.



Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora and has begun exploration of a couple in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.



On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca



Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.