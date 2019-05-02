Monarca Minerals Inc. Announces Board Restructuring

Toronto, May 2, 2019 - Monarca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MMN) ("Monarca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Ténière had been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr. Paul Ténière replaces Allan Folk, who stepped down from the board to focus on other activities. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Folk for his contributions to the Company.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo. has 20 years of experience in the mining and oil & gas sectors in Canada, United States, and internationally taking projects from exploration to mine development. Mr. Ténière has held senior to executive roles with small cap to large mining companies developing precious metal, base metal, and metallurgical coal deposits, and has significant capital markets and corporate finance experience. As a mining expert at the TSX and TSX Venture, he was involved in approving the listing of exploration and mining companies and advised issuers on their technical disclosure and corporate governance requirements. Mr. Ténière is currently President and CEO of Eastern Zinc Corp. Previously he was Chief Geologist for Sherritt International Corp. and an Exploration Manager for Vale S.A. and for Solid Energy New Zealand. He is a registered Professional Geologist in Ontario and has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Earth Sciences from Dalhousie University and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Acadia University.

"We are very pleased to have Paul on the Board of the Company, he brings great technical and corporate experience that align perfectly with our plans in Mexico," stated Carlos Espinosa, President and CEO of Monarca Minerals Inc.

About Monarca Minerals Inc.

Monarca is a Canadian company focusing on the exploration and development of silver projects along a highly productive mineralized belt in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of silver projects including a mineral resource of 28.7 million ounces of silver (19.8 million tonnes at 45.0 g/t Ag) at its Tejamen deposit.

For further information, please contact:

Carlos Espinosa

President and CEO, Monarca Minerals Inc.

E: cespinosa@slgmexico.com

