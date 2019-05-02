Orca Gold Issues Stock Options

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2019 - Orca Gold Inc. (TSX.V:ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate 3,450,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, and other eligible persons of the Company. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of three years at a price of $0.35 per share.

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa, where it is currently focused on the development of its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold project in the Republic of the Sudan. The Company has an experienced board of directors and management team and a strong balance sheet.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Richard P. Clark

CEO and Director

