Osisko Announces the Vote Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

19:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, May 02, 2019 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (TSX:OR) (NYSE:OR) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 1st, 2019, each of the 8 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on March 27, 2019 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

Election of Directors

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee		 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Françoise Bertrand 128,810,985 99.91 112,871 0.09
John Burzynski 101,569,368 78.78 27,354,488 21.22
Christopher C. Curfman 128,580,725 99.73 343,131 0.27
Joanne Ferstman 126,200,461 97.89 2,723,395 2.11
Pierre Labbé 128,750,496 99.87 173,360 0.13
Oskar Lewnowski 80,181,821 62.19 48,742,035 37.81
Charles E. Page 128,811,281 99.91 112,575 0.09
Sean Roosen 123,852,322 96.07 5,071,534 3.93

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
WITHHELD		 Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors 135,899,251 99.73 363,687 0.27

Approval of the Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No3 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements 97,811,117 75.87 31,102,948 24.13

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No4 Votes cast
FOR		 Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		 Votes cast
AGAINST		 Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 127,436,186 98.85 1,487,668 1.15

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 32.7% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., a 16.6% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., an 18.8% interest in Victoria Gold Corp. and a 19.9% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:

Joseph de la Plante
Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel. (514) 940-0670
jdelaplante@osiskogr.com


