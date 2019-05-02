Osisko Announces the Vote Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
MONTREAL, May 02, 2019 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (TSX:OR) (NYSE:OR) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 1st, 2019, each of the 8 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on March 27, 2019 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.
Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:
Election of Directors
|RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
|Françoise Bertrand
|128,810,985
|99.91
|112,871
|0.09
|John Burzynski
|101,569,368
|78.78
|27,354,488
|21.22
|Christopher C. Curfman
|128,580,725
|99.73
|343,131
|0.27
|Joanne Ferstman
|126,200,461
|97.89
|2,723,395
|2.11
|Pierre Labbé
|128,750,496
|99.87
|173,360
|0.13
|Oskar Lewnowski
|80,181,821
|62.19
|48,742,035
|37.81
|Charles E. Page
|128,811,281
|99.91
|112,575
|0.09
|Sean Roosen
|123,852,322
|96.07
|5,071,534
|3.93
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors
Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION No2
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
|Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors
|135,899,251
|99.73
|363,687
|0.27
Approval of the Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan
Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements under the plan, the results are as follows:
|RESOLUTION No3
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan and approve all unallocated rights and entitlements
|97,811,117
|75.87
|31,102,948
|24.13
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:
|RESOLUTION No4
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
AGAINST
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|127,436,186
|98.85
|1,487,668
|1.15
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a North American focused portfolio of over 135 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 32.7% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., a 16.6% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., an 18.8% interest in Victoria Gold Corp. and a 19.9% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.
Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.
For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.:
Joseph de la Plante
Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel. (514) 940-0670
jdelaplante@osiskogr.com