Graphite One Presents at Invitation?Only Washington, D.C. Minerals Summit

“Benchmark Minerals Summit 2019” Brings Together U.S. Government Officials and EV Battery Materials Producers

Graphite One Is Only Graphite Company at the Washington, D.C. Summit

VANCOUVER, May 02, 2019 - Graphite One Inc. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) (“Graphite One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One presented at the Benchmark Minerals Summit 2019, in Washington, D.C. Mr. Huston was the only CEO of a graphite developing company to present at this invitation-only session in which he highlighted the Company’s graphite project and manufacturing technology applications for the mineral. The meetings, convened by the UK analytical firm, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, brought together key players in the electric vehicle (“EV”) battery world with leaders from Capitol Hill and U.S. Government executive branch officials.

In an op-ed published in The Economic Standard as the summit commenced, Mr. Huston said, “After years of government studies raising alarm bells about America’s deep metals dependencies, the D.C. meeting is an opportunity to see how the public sector and private industry can pull in the same direction to encourage U.S. production of the metals and minerals essential to our high-tech future.”

According to Benchmark, the Summit - titled the Energy-Storage Revolution: Securing U.S. Supply Chains - was described as “a private, invitation-only summit tasked with the sole purpose of advancing U.S. interests in the supply chain for electric vehicles and energy-storage industries. The private summit is designed to engage U.S.-government participants including U.S. Senators and Representatives, and U.S. government agencies, with industry and developers of U.S.-based, critical raw-material assets for electric-vehicle and energy-storage battery applications - lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel.”

In his op-ed, Mr. Huston noted, “With zero U.S. production, there’s clearly room for new U.S. supply from companies like mine, developing the largest known American graphite resource, located in Alaska. The need could hardly be greater…. We’ve all heard about Tesla’s GigaFactory in Nevada, production hub for the company’s EV batteries. Lithium analysts predict that EV demand will require the equivalent of 35 GigaFactories worldwide – by 2030. And despite the name, the average lithium-ion battery requires eight times more graphite than lithium by volume.”

Graphite One recently completed a capital raise, the proceeds of which will fund work on the Company’s Pre-Feasibility Study for its Graphite Creek Project, located near Nome, Alaska.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc. continues to develop its Graphite Creek Project (the “Project”), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite (“CSG”) that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company’s Graphite Creek Property is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products would likely be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company’s proposed graphite product manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



"Anthony Huston” (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc. please visit the Company’s website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact:

Anthony Huston

CEO, President & Director

Tel: (604) 889-4251

Email: AHuston@GraphiteOneInc.com

Investor Relations Contact

1-604-684-6730

GPH@kincommunications.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address receipt of regulatory approvals, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.