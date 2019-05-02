NioCorp to be Featured in a Live OTC Markets Webcast on May 9, 2019

CENTENNIAL, May 02, 2019 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce that Mark Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp, and Scott Honan, President of Elk Creek Resources Corp., will present live on the results of the Company’s recently updated NI-43-101 Feasibility Study of the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project during an OTC Markets-sponsored webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 9, 2019.



DATE: Thursday, May 9th

TIME: 3:30 PM Eastern / 2:30 PM Central / 1:30 PM Mountain / 12:30 PM Pacific

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where, following the Company’s presentation, the public can ask questions in real-time, both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Participants can pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.



Recent Company Highlights

On April 16, 2019, NioCorp released the results of a new mining plan and an updated NI-43-101 Feasibility Study on its Elk Creek Superalloy Materials project, showing significantly improved economics and additional reductions in environmental impacts. See details here.

On April 22, 2019, NioCorp hosted a live webcast to discuss the new Elk Creek Project mining plan and Feasibility Study results. A replay of that webcast can be seen here.

NioCorp recently released video interviews with executives from NioCorp and The Nordmin Group of Companies discussing their views of the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials project and the implications of the Project’s new mining plan and updated 2019 Feasibility Study. Those interviews can be seen here.

For More Information:

Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 720-639-4650 jim.sims@niocorp.com

John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, 212-220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska with an aim to produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy (“HSLA”) steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM



Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this document. Certain statements contained in this document may constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements related to the Elk Creek Project’s new mining plan and the results of the Project’s updated NI-43-101 Feasibility Study. Such forward-looking statements are based upon NioCorp’s reasonable expectations and business plan at the date hereof, which are subject to change depending on economic, political and competitive circumstances and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp’s plans or prospects to change include changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp’s projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s S-1 registration statement and other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.