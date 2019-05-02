Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Golden Star Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

22:35 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 2, 2019 -  Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE American: GSS; TSX: GSC; GSE: GSR) ("Golden Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today's Annual General and Special Meeting were duly passed.

The results of the votes were as follows:

Resolution #1

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

To elect the following persons as directors of the Corporation:



(a)     Timothy C. Baker

66,057,077

250,809

99.62%

0.38%

(b)     Gilmour Clausen

65,872,158

435,728

99.34%

0.66%

(c)     Graham Crew

66,047,335

260,551

99.61%

0.39%

(d)     Anu Dhir

66,039,983

267,903

99.60%

0.40%

(e)     Robert E. Doyle

66,045,973

261,913

99.61%

0.39%

(f)      Craig J. Nelsen

66,050,103

257,783

99.61%

0.39%

(g)     Mona Quartey

66,033,322

274,564

99.59%

0.41%

(h)     Naguib Sawiris

59,066,258

7,241,628

89.08%

10.92%

(i)       Andrew Wray

59,230,211

7,077,675

89.33%

10.67%





Resolution #2

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Corporation and to authorize the Audit Committee to fix the auditor's remuneration

90,855,949

581,195

99.36%

0.64%





Resolution #3

Votes For

Votes Against

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Against

To pass the Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation Resolution as defined in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 11, 20191

65,539,187

768,699

98.84%

1.16%

Notes to Table:
1. As defined in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated March 11, 2019.

Company Profile
Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea underground mines in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow from its two high-grade, low cost underground mines. Gold production guidance for 2019 is 220,000–240,000 ounces at a cash operating cost per ounce of $620–$680. As the winner of the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star is committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-star-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-300843043.html

SOURCE Golden Star Resources Ltd.



Contact
Please visit www.gsr.com or contact: Tania Shaw, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, +1 416 583 3800, investor@gsr.com
