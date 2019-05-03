Deep Yellow Limited: Appointment of Investor Relations Advisors for North America

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to advise it has appointed New York-based investor relations firm, Columbus Circle Corporate Relations (CCC) to represent the Company in North America. CCC has a combined experience of more than 50 years in this line of business and has strong ties to the investment, banking and media sectors internationally. It specialises in acting on behalf of Australian mining companies seeking to expand investor interest and better service its existing shareholders in the US.
This appointment follows Deep Yellow's addition of the OTCQX Best Market listing to its ASX public status which gives it a significant platform to expand its a global investment audience.
Contact details for CCC are as follows:
Robert Kennedy and Liz Levine Columbus Circle Corporate Relations 200 West 60th Street New York, NY 10023
John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO said "Engaging CCC to service our North American investor relations requirements is an important step to complement our OTCQX representation. We will now be able to more effectively promote the exciting Deep Yellow story in the US, a region in which we are gaining increasing interest and an expanded shareholder base".
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!