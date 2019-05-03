Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Deep Yellow Limited: Appointment of Investor Relations Advisors for North America

00:24 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to advise it has appointed New York-based investor relations firm, Columbus Circle Corporate Relations (CCC) to represent the Company in North America. CCC has a combined experience of more than 50 years in this line of business and has strong ties to the investment, banking and media sectors internationally. It specialises in acting on behalf of Australian mining companies seeking to expand investor interest and better service its existing shareholders in the US.

This appointment follows Deep Yellow's addition of the OTCQX Best Market listing to its ASX public status which gives it a significant platform to expand its a global investment audience.

Contact details for CCC are as follows:

Robert Kennedy and Liz Levine
Columbus Circle Corporate Relations
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023

Telephone: +1 917 929 0950 (office) or +1 646 662 3574 (cell)
http://www.colcirc.com/

John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO said "Engaging CCC to service our North American investor relations requirements is an important step to complement our OTCQX representation. We will now be able to more effectively promote the exciting Deep Yellow story in the US, a region in which we are gaining increasing interest and an expanded shareholder base".



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source:

Deep Yellow Ltd.



Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au


Deep Yellow Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.deepyellow.com.au


