Buenaventura Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018

01:23 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) on April 30, 2019 and is available on Buenaventura’s web site: www.buenaventura.pe or at http://www.sec.gov.

Investors can receive a printed copy of this report, including the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request by contacting Rodrigo Echecopar at rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe or by calling The Bank of New York Mellon at 1-212-815-2838.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura



Contact

Contacts in Lima:
Leandro Garcia, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540

Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

Contacts in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: www.buenaventura.com


Buenaventura, Compania de Minas S.A. (ADR)

Bergbau
Peru
www.buenaventura.com


