Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

12:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 03, 2019 - Eldorado Gold Corp. (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 18, 2019, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 2, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Election of Directors
Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
George Albino 73,038,400 1,707,107 Elected
97.72 % 2.28 %
George Burns

 73,662,873 1,082,635 Elected
98.55 % 1.45 %
Teresa Conway 73,919,521 825,986 Elected
98.89 % 1.11 %
Pamela Gibson 73,676,994 1,068,513 Elected
98.57 % 1.43 %
Geoffrey Handley 73,232,086 1,513,422 Elected
97.98 % 2.02 %
Michael Price 73,887,141 858,366 Elected
98.85 % 1.15 %
Steven Reid 73,255,406 1,490,102 Elected
98.01 % 1.99 %
John Webster 73,657,898 1,087,609 Elected
98.54 % 1.46 %

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The appointment of auditors;
  • Setting the auditors pay; and
  • The advisory resolution on executive compensation.

Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

Appointment of Auditor
Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
97,384,722 1,229,848 Carried
98.75 % 1.25 %

Setting Auditor’s Pay
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
74,345,780 399,727 Carried
99.47% 0.53 %

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
70,659,642 4,085,865 Carried
94.53 % 5.47 %

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166 peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com

Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166 louiseb@eldoradogold.com



Mineninfo

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.eldoradogold.com


Minenprofile
