Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 03, 2019 - Eldorado Gold Corp. (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 18, 2019, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 2, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Election of Directors Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome George Albino 73,038,400 1,707,107 Elected 97.72 % 2.28 % George Burns



73,662,873 1,082,635 Elected 98.55 % 1.45 % Teresa Conway 73,919,521 825,986 Elected 98.89 % 1.11 % Pamela Gibson 73,676,994 1,068,513 Elected 98.57 % 1.43 % Geoffrey Handley 73,232,086 1,513,422 Elected 97.98 % 2.02 % Michael Price 73,887,141 858,366 Elected 98.85 % 1.15 % Steven Reid 73,255,406 1,490,102 Elected 98.01 % 1.99 % John Webster 73,657,898 1,087,609 Elected 98.54 % 1.46 %

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

The appointment of auditors;

Setting the auditors pay; and

The advisory resolution on executive compensation.

Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.



Appointment of Auditor Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome 97,384,722 1,229,848 Carried 98.75 % 1.25 %

Setting Auditor’s Pay Votes For Votes Against Outcome 74,345,780 399,727 Carried 99.47% 0.53 %

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Votes For Votes Against Outcome 70,659,642 4,085,865 Carried 94.53 % 5.47 %

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

