Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders
VANCOUVER, May 03, 2019 - Eldorado Gold Corp. (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 18, 2019, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 2, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
|Election of Directors
|Directors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Outcome
|George Albino
|73,038,400
|1,707,107
|Elected
|97.72
|%
|2.28
|%
|George Burns
|73,662,873
|1,082,635
|Elected
|98.55
|%
|1.45
|%
|Teresa Conway
|73,919,521
|825,986
|Elected
|98.89
|%
|1.11
|%
|Pamela Gibson
|73,676,994
|1,068,513
|Elected
|98.57
|%
|1.43
|%
|Geoffrey Handley
|73,232,086
|1,513,422
|Elected
|97.98
|%
|2.02
|%
|Michael Price
|73,887,141
|858,366
|Elected
|98.85
|%
|1.15
|%
|Steven Reid
|73,255,406
|1,490,102
|Elected
|98.01
|%
|1.99
|%
|John Webster
|73,657,898
|1,087,609
|Elected
|98.54
|%
|1.46
|%
At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:
- The appointment of auditors;
- Setting the auditors pay; and
- The advisory resolution on executive compensation.
Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.
|Appointment of Auditor
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Outcome
|97,384,722
|1,229,848
|Carried
|98.75
|%
|1.25
|%
|Setting Auditor’s Pay
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Outcome
|74,345,780
|399,727
|Carried
|99.47%
|0.53
|%
|Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Outcome
|70,659,642
|4,085,865
|Carried
|94.53
|%
|5.47
|%
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
