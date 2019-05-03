LAURION Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 3, 2019 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) and (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("Laurion" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Miles Nagamatsu as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

Mr. Nagamatsu is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 35 years of experience. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of numerous public and private companies, primarily in the mineral exploration and investment management sectors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Miles to the LAURION team", stated Cynthia Le Sueur–Aquin, President and Chief Executive Officer of LAURION. "Miles has many years of finance experience and a very comprehensive understanding of the mining industry."

In connection with Mr. Nagamatsu's appointment, the Corporation has accepted the resignation of Douglas Bolton as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Bolton has also resigned as a director of the Corporation. LAURION would like to express its sincere appreciation for Mr. Bolton's dedication and contributions to LAURION during his seven years with the Corporation, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Corporation also announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, LAURION will grant incentive stock options to Mr. Nagamatsu to acquire a total of 250,000 common shares of the Corporation, exercisable for a period of ten years at an exercise price of $0.11, subject to vesting requirements.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 143,630,084 outstanding shares of which 59.4% are owned and controlled by Insiders and within the "friends and family" category. The Corporation's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage Ishkoday Gold-Polymetallic Project containing a significant upside potential.

LAURION's current exploration is focussed on Ishkoday's near term potential of major near surface mineral resources in both gold and base metals based on the network of un-developed quartz veins similar to those observed at other gold deposits in the immediate region and in other greenstone belts.

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (APGO, OGQ), LAURION 's Technical Advisor to the Board of Directors, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

