Lundin Gold Annual General and Special Meeting to be Held June 3, 2019

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2019 - Lundin Gold Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: "LUG", Nasdaq Stockholm: "LUG") announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis of Lundin Gold Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2018, along with the report of the auditors;



To reappoint the auditor for the upcoming year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor;



To elect ten directors to the Board for the upcoming year;



To approve the Company's new Omnibus Incentive Plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular; and



To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

Please view PDF version of News Release.

The record date for the Annual General and Special Meeting is April 24, 2019. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lundingold.com.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is developing its wholly-owned Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is one of the world's largest, highest-grade gold projects currently under construction. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine construction and operations, and are dedicated to advancing this project through to first gold production in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on May 3, 2019 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Follow Lundin Gold on Twitter

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.