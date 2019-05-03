Tamino Minerals Inc. updated One Pager

MONTREAL, May 03, 2019 - Tamino Minerals Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) the Company has prepared a One Pager with a Map on its El Volcan Property and has updated its One Pager uploaded on our website. To download our newly updated One Pager you must visit our Website in www.taminominerals.ca within the following link: http://bit.ly/2Iu7UAuAs mentioned the Company requested a Share Position Report from DTCC which reported that the company has a total float in the market of 149,167,818 common shares through the Depositary Trust and Clearing Corporation -DTCC-

Substantial progress is being made with respect to logistical and operational aspects to begin its Exploration Program on its El Volcan Property. Our budget does include activities such as Sampling, Mapping, Geophysics and Drilling.

The company is also looking into acquiring projects within the area of interest from other major gold producers and will continue to stake claims of merit.

The company is currently is in conversations with various Venture Capital Firms and will report on progress made.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora and has begun exploration of a couple in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.



On behalf of the Board,



Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

