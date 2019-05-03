American Creek Reports on JV Partner Tudor Gold's 2019 Exploration Plans for Treaty Creek Project

Cardston, May 3, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to announce that JV partner Tudor Gold ("Tudor") has announced the 2019 exploration plans for its flagship property, the Treaty Creek project located in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia.

The primary exploration target within Treaty Creek is the Goldstorm system. From the southwest corner of the Treaty Creek claims, which are bordering Seabridge's claims, the Sulphurets Thrust Fault leads from Seabridge's Iron Cap Deposit to Tudor's Goldstorm system. This regional thrust fault sharply defines the hanging wall contact of both the Iron Cap Deposit and the Goldstorm zone. The Goldstorm zone is located five kilometers northeast of Seabridge's Iron Cap Deposit.



Map showing Sulphurets fault extending through Goldstorm zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The Goldstorm mineralized body can be traced for at least 500 meters along strike. The gold mineralization appears to be confined to the northwest by what appears to be the Sulphurets Thrust Fault, however gold mineralization remains open in all other directions and is open to depth as well.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Tudor's Exploration Manager, provided details on Tudor's exploration plans and objectives for Treaty Creek:

"For the 2019 exploration season we have planned 20 diamond drill holes totaling 14,000 meters of drilling, subject to the Company having sufficient cash resources to fund the ongoing program. Tudor Gold plans to use two diamond drill rigs. The first phase of drilling will include 3,600 meters of drilling with five planned drill holes. The goal is to trace-out the gold mineralization to the footwall contact and to continue drilling to extend the zone to the northeast 200 meters beyond drill hole CB18-39 (0.981 gpt Au over 563.8m) (See news release of November 26, 2018). The gold system appears to be at least 300 meters wide and at least 700 meters deep, however the strongest mineralized horizons occur near surface in the uppermost parts of the mineralized body. In order to fast-track the exploration process, step-out drilling along strike is proposed in 200 meter sections. We believe that this approach is the most efficient way to outline the size and shape of the target."

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor stated: "We are fortunate to have someone with such vast geological experience as Ken Konkin as Tudor Gold's Exploration Manager. Our management team is very confident with Ken's abilities and he will personally manage all aspects of the drill program. His preliminary work has been outstanding in defining and prioritizing drill targets."

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek stated: "The much anticipated 2019 exploration program at Treaty Creek is rapidly approaching. We are very optimistic that the proposed expanded drilling program building on that spectacular last hole from 2018, CB18-39 will continue to show extensive gold mineralization. We have the utmost confidence in Mr. Konkin's expertise and ability as his amazing track record speaks for itself."

The following video shows the drill hole collar locations with proposed drill hole traces.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor Gold, American Creek Resources, and Teuton Resources Corp. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

