Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

OTCQX Resource Company Live Investor Conference & Webinar May 9th

16:00 Uhr  |  CNW

Metals & Mining and Energy Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTCQX Resources Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining and energy companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET, on Thursday, May 9th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0509ResourcesVIC

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

May 9th Agenda: 

Eastern
ET
NYC

Full Company
Legal Name - Presentation Name

Ticker

9:30 AM

GoldMining Inc.

OTCQX: GLDLF | TSX: GOLD

10:00 AM

Minaurum Gold Inc.

OTCQX: MMRGF | TSX-V: MGG

10:30 AM

Rubicon Minerals Corp.

OTCQX: RBYCF | TSX: RMX

11:00 AM

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.

OTCQX: AMAZ

11:30 AM

Fission Uranium Corp.

OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU

12:00 PM

Lumina Gold Corp.

OTCQX: LMGDF | TSX-V: LUM

12:30 PM

Skeena Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: SKREF | TSX.V: SKE

1:00 PM

Eastmain Resources Inc.

OTCQX: EANRF | TSX: ER

1:30 PM

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: CNSNF | TSX-V: CEM

2:00 PM

First Mining Gold Corp.

OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF

2:30 PM

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

OTCQX: IVPAF | TSX: IVN

3:00 PM

PetroShale Inc.

OTCQX: PSHIF | TSX-V: PSH

3:30 PM

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

OTCQX: NIOBF | TSX:NB

4:00 PM

Ascot Resources Ltd.

OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX-V: AOT

4:30 PM

Excelsior Mining Corp.

OTCQX: EXMGF | TSX: MIN

 

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Eastmain Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.eastmain.com


weitere Unternehmen:


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap