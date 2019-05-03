Nutrien to Present at BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (Nutrien) announced today that Mr. Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO, will be presenting at the BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference in New York, NY., on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:10 a.m. EST.

The presentation will be audio cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

