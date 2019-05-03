Canada Carbon Provides Update on Judicial Review Court Date

VANCOUVER, May 03, 2019 - Canada Carbon (the “Company”) (CCB:TSX-V) (BRUZF:OTC) (U7N1:FF) announces that the attorneys of the Company appeared before the Superior Court yesterday to set the date of the hearing for the judicial review. Despite representations made by the Company's attorneys regarding the urgency of proceeding on this matter, the Court set the hearing of the judicial review for February 21st to 28th, 2020, in Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts.



The Company will shortly be submitting an application to the Chief Justice of the Superior Court for the purpose of fixing the case by preference in order to obtain an earlier hearing date.

CANADA CARBON INC.



“R. Bruce Duncan”

CEO and Director

