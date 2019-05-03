AlkaLi3 Resources Inc. Announces Revised Terms of Private Placement Undertaken by Loop Insights Inc. in Connection With Reverse Take-Over

CALGARY, May 03, 2019 - AlkaLi3 Resources Inc. ("AlkaLi3") (NEX: ALK.H) announces that Loop Insights Inc. ("Loop") has revised the terms of the private placement financing (the "Financing") currently being undertaken in connection with the proposed amalgamation of Loop and AlkaLi3 (the "Transaction"), all as previously disclosed in the joint management information circular (the "Information Circular") of AlkaLi3 and Loop dated April 11, 2019.



The revised terms of the Financing provide for the issuance of a minimum of 3,750,000 units (each, a "Unit") of Loop at a price of $0.80 per Unit, for minimum gross proceeds of $3,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of Loop (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of twenty-four months after the closing date of the Financing at an exercise price of $1.50 per Common Share.

Although the Financing will be non-brokered, Loop will pay a finder's fee to certain finders consisting of: (i) a cash commission of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Financing derived from subscribers introduced to Loop by such finders; and (ii) that number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to up to 8% of the number of Units subscribed for by subscribed introduced to Loop by such finders. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of twenty-four months after the closing date of the Financing at an exercise price of $1.50.

Loop's capital structure as set out in the Information Circular is not expected to change as a result of the revised terms of the Financing.

Loop intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for general working capital purposes and business development purposes. AlkaLi3 and Loop have received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the Financing and the Transaction. It is anticipated the Financing will close immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction.

The securities issued in the Financing will be legended with a "hold period" in accordance with applicable securities law and the policies of the Exchange, as required.

