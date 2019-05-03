ML Gold Increases Private Placement to $1,950,000

Vancouver, May 3, 2019 - ML Gold Corp. (TSXV: MLG) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") has provided an update to the terms of the financing it announced on April 15, 2019. The Company is now using its best efforts to raise an aggregate of up to $1,950,000 as opposed to the $1,500,000 originally announced.

The Company will issue up to 19,500,000 units at $0.10 per unit (for gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,950,000), an increase of 4,500,000 units over the original announcement of 15,000,000 units.

Each unit at $0.10 is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one full non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years.

All units issued in the private placement are subject to a 4-month hold period from the date of issuance.

Finder's fee commissions may be payable on the private placement.

Proceeds from the financing are intended to be used for further exploration of the Company's Stars Property Project in BC, work updating information for the Company's Block 103 iron ore project in Quebec, and for general working capital purposes.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

