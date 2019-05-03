Update on Cerro de Pasco Trading Halt

MONTREAL, May 3, 2019 - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE:CDPR) ("CDPR", or the "Corporation") wishes to update its shareholders on the current halt trading of the Corporation's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

On April 10, 2019, a temporary trading halt was requested by CDPR in anticipation of potential transactions. The Corporation expected to be able to announce such transactions in the near future. The Corporation will disclose any transactions as soon as they will occur. It is expected that trading of CDPR shares will resume after such announcement.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources is a resource management company with an unparalleled knowledge of the challenges and opportunities presented by the minerals endowment within the historic Cerro de Pasco mining complex. The key focus of the Corporation is to modernize and revive all existing installations and to reprocess the tailings and stockpiles in order to secure long-term operational efficiency and economic sustainability.

