Omineca Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

SASKATOON, May 3, 2019 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") has approved the grant of 3,200,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. 1,500,000 of the options were granted to directors and executive officers, with the balance being granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.08 per share and, if not exercised, expire May 3, 2024, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls a 100% interest in the Wingdam Project through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The 2700 ha Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville highway. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures along the Lightning Creek valley, where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of the channel from conventional surface placer mining activity.

