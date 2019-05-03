Material Compatibility Testing Under Actual Operating Conditions With GEN2 PUREVAP De-Risking Up-Coming Pilot Plant Trials

MONTREAL, May 03, 2019 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ) (TSX-V:“HPQ”)(FRANKFURT:UGE)(OTC PINK:URAGF) is pleased to announce the receipt of an interim progress report from PyroGenesis Canada Inc (“PyroGenesis”) (TSX-V: PYR) highlighting results of GEN2’s material compatibility tests done under actual operating condition.

Compatibility test, left: inside the reactor during the test, right: view of reactor tapping





The PUREVAP™ is a harsh process for materials because of the very high temperatures sustained during operations and the presence of liquid metal. This is why parts of the system which are in proximity of the high temperature regions and liquid metal need to be lined with material that is compatible with the harsh environment. To validate material selection, experimental tests, focussed on the two sections of the reactor susceptible to intense wear and tear were conducted using the GEN2 PUREVAP™.

GEN2 AN INVALUABLE ASSET THAT ALLOWS TESTING UNDER ACTUAL OPERATIONAL CONDITIONS

The GEN2 tests conducted to study the compatibility of the material chosen were done under actual operational conditions, whereby once a pool of silicon metal was created inside the reactor, the tap hole was opened to drain metal out of the reactor and the reactor was inspected for damages or un-expected wear and tear.

For the material chosen for the GEN3, the test were deemed a success since inspection after the test showed no silicon melt attack to the material and no dissolution of the walls by liquid metal.

“This is an other demonstration of where the meticulous approach to R&D and proven track record of taking projects from proof of concept to commercialization of PyroGenesis provides great value to the HPQ PUREVAP™ project” said Bernard J. Tourillon President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources. “We are none only reducing the overall risk of the project, we have also ticked off another box in our goal to create both a low cost and green metallurgical approach to producing solar grade silicon metal".

Pierre Carabin, Eng., M. Eng., Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategist of PyroGenesis has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

In accordance with the agreement between HPQ-Silicon and Agoracom, entered into on July 3, 2014, extended by both parties for additional periods ending July 15, 2018 and July 15, 2019 under the same terms and conditions, HPQ-Silicon board has approved the issuance of 188,333 common shares at a deemed price of 7,5 cents per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from July 16, 2018 ending October 15, 2018 and HPQ board has also approved the issuance of 235,416 common shares at a deemed price of 6 cents per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from October 16, 2018 ending January 15, 2019. Each share issued pursuant to the debt settlement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing.

Furthermore, the Directors of the Corporation have agreed to settle a $75,000.00 debt for services rendered by a service provider to the Corporation by issuing 750,000 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant of the Corporation. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.15 per share for a period of 24 months. Each share issued pursuant to the debt settlement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing. This settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

