Providence Gold Announce Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Providence Gold Mines (TSX, May 3, 2019 - V: PHD)("the Company") (TSX:V-PHD)announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 300,000 options to a director at an exercise price of $0.15 for a term of five years. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1- 604- 724-2369

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.