North American Palladium Reports Voting Results from the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 03, 2019 - North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) released today the final voting results of its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 3, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. The following matters were voted on:



1. Election of Directors

The following five (5) nominees were appointed as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent J. Peter Gordon 54,681,489 99.75% 136,365 0.25% David Nowak 54,683,034 99.75% 134,820 0.25% John W. Jentz 54,532,536 99.48% 285,318 0.52% Dean Chambers 54,687,925 99.76% 129,929 0.24% Gregory P. Fauquier 54,682,719 99.75% 135,135 0.25%

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 55,587,476 99.84% 86,606 0.16%

The formal Report on Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the AGM will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities shortly.

About North American Palladium Ltd.

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) is a Canadian company with over 25 years of production at Lac des Iles mine, located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the only pure play palladium producer in the world. With over 600 employees, Lac des Iles mine features a unique world class ore body, modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and an open pit mine, and a world class exploration portfolio.

