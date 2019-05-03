North American Palladium Reports Voting Results from the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 03, 2019 - North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) released today the final voting results of its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 3, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. The following matters were voted on:
1. Election of Directors
The following five (5) nominees were appointed as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results were as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|J. Peter Gordon
|54,681,489
|99.75%
|136,365
|0.25%
|David Nowak
|54,683,034
|99.75%
|134,820
|0.25%
|John W. Jentz
|54,532,536
|99.48%
|285,318
|0.52%
|Dean Chambers
|54,687,925
|99.76%
|129,929
|0.24%
|Gregory P. Fauquier
|54,682,719
|99.75%
|135,135
|0.25%
2. Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|55,587,476
|99.84%
|86,606
|0.16%
The formal Report on Voting Results with respect to all matters voted upon at the AGM will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities shortly.
About North American Palladium Ltd.
North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) is a Canadian company with over 25 years of production at Lac des Iles mine, located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the only pure play palladium producer in the world. With over 600 employees, Lac des Iles mine features a unique world class ore body, modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and an open pit mine, and a world class exploration portfolio.
