Tanzanian Gold Announces Closing of the Sale of $1,530,700 in Common Shares

TORONTO, May 03, 2019 - Tanzanian Gold Corp.’s, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the “Company’s”) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of 2,316,084 common shares raising $1,530,700 in the aggregate previously announced in its press release of April 30, 2019. The proceeds from the sale of common shares will be used in furtherance of the Company’s Three-Phase Drill Program at the Buckreef Project.



Respectfully Submitted,

“James E. Sinclair”

James E. Sinclair

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com

CONNECTICUT OFFICE TORONTO OFFICE: PO Box 577 Bay Adelaide Centre, East Tower U.S.A. 06784 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 3400 Sherman, CT Toronto, Ontario M5H 4E3 Canada U.S.A. 06784 Toll Free (844) 364-1830 investors@tangoldcorp.com www.tangoldcorp.com