Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 03, 2019 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.



Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes By Ballot Votes For Votes Withheld John Begeman Carried 423,197,912 37,850,384 (91.79%) (8.21%) Christiane Bergevin Carried 456,108,138 4,940,158 (98.93%) (1.07%) Andrea Bertone Carried 456,029,188 5,019,108 (98.91%) (1.09%) Alexander Davidson Carried 248,479,490 212,568,806 (53.89%) (46.11%) Robert Gallagher Carried 449,251,892 11,796,404 (97.44%) (2.56%) Richard Graff Carried 437,194,790 23,853,506 (94.83%) (5.17%) Kimberly Keating Carried 323,758,556 137,289,740 (70.22%) (29.78%) Nigel Lees Carried 300,136,942 160,911,354 (65.10%) (34.90%) Peter Marrone Carried 319,323,143 141,725,153 (69.26%) (30.74%) Jane Sadowsky Carried 454,033,130 7,015,166 (98.48%) (1.52%) Dino Titaro Carried 319,411,795 141,636,501 (69.28%) (30.72%)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Show of Hands Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 610,108,783 15,769,367 (97.48%) (2.52%)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company’s 2017 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Ballot Votes For Votes Against Carried 251,211,413 209,836,879 (54.49%) (45.51%)

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian‐based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

