Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 03, 2019 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.
Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:
|Nominee
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes By Ballot
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|John Begeman
|Carried
|423,197,912
|37,850,384
|(91.79%)
|(8.21%)
|Christiane Bergevin
|Carried
|456,108,138
|4,940,158
|(98.93%)
|(1.07%)
|Andrea Bertone
|Carried
|456,029,188
|5,019,108
|(98.91%)
|(1.09%)
|Alexander Davidson
|Carried
|248,479,490
|212,568,806
|(53.89%)
|(46.11%)
|Robert Gallagher
|Carried
|449,251,892
|11,796,404
|(97.44%)
|(2.56%)
|Richard Graff
|Carried
|437,194,790
|23,853,506
|(94.83%)
|(5.17%)
|Kimberly Keating
|Carried
|323,758,556
|137,289,740
|(70.22%)
|(29.78%)
|Nigel Lees
|Carried
|300,136,942
|160,911,354
|(65.10%)
|(34.90%)
|Peter Marrone
|Carried
|319,323,143
|141,725,153
|(69.26%)
|(30.74%)
|Jane Sadowsky
|Carried
|454,033,130
|7,015,166
|(98.48%)
|(1.52%)
|Dino Titaro
|Carried
|319,411,795
|141,636,501
|(69.28%)
|(30.72%)
Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes By Show of Hands
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Carried
|610,108,783
|15,769,367
|(97.48%)
|(2.52%)
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company’s 2017 Information Circular are as follows:
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes By Ballot
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Carried
|251,211,413
|209,836,879
|(54.49%)
|(45.51%)
About Yamana
Yamana is a Canadian‐based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Steve Parsons
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
416‐815‐0220
1‐888‐809‐0925
Email: investor@yamana.com