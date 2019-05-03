Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

03.05.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 03, 2019 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome
of Vote		 Votes By Ballot
Votes For Votes Withheld
John Begeman Carried 423,197,912 37,850,384
(91.79%) (8.21%)
Christiane Bergevin Carried 456,108,138 4,940,158
(98.93%) (1.07%)
Andrea Bertone Carried 456,029,188 5,019,108
(98.91%) (1.09%)
Alexander Davidson Carried 248,479,490 212,568,806
(53.89%) (46.11%)
Robert Gallagher Carried 449,251,892 11,796,404
(97.44%) (2.56%)
Richard Graff Carried 437,194,790 23,853,506
(94.83%) (5.17%)
Kimberly Keating Carried 323,758,556 137,289,740
(70.22%) (29.78%)
Nigel Lees Carried 300,136,942 160,911,354
(65.10%) (34.90%)
Peter Marrone Carried 319,323,143 141,725,153
(69.26%) (30.74%)
Jane Sadowsky Carried 454,033,130 7,015,166
(98.48%) (1.52%)
Dino Titaro Carried 319,411,795 141,636,501
(69.28%) (30.72%)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Show of Hands
Votes For Votes Withheld
Carried 610,108,783 15,769,367
(97.48%) (2.52%)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company’s 2017 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Ballot
Votes For Votes Against
Carried 251,211,413 209,836,879
(54.49%) (45.51%)

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian‐based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Steve Parsons
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
416‐815‐0220
1‐888‐809‐0925
Email: investor@yamana.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Yamana Gold Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.yamana.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap