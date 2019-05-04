Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, May 03, 2019 - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2019 (the “Meeting”).



A total of 119,756,496 (65.01%) of Pretivm’s common shares were represented at the meeting.

The seven nominees listed in the management information circular with respect to the Meeting were elected as directors of Pretivm. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Number of Directors

Setting the number of Directors at seven:

Votes for % For Votes Against % Against 97,649,653 99.63% 362,805 0.37%

Election of Directors

Nominee Votes for % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert A. Quartermain



Joseph J. Ovsenek



George Paspalas



Peter Birkey



David Smith



Faheem Tejani



Robin Bienenstock 84,120,127



97,435,793



93,750,724



84,641,139



94,430,985



97,018,542



94,638,017 85.83%



99.41%



95.65%



86.36%



96.35%



98.99%



96.56% 13,892,331



576,665



4,261,734



13,371,319

3,581,473



993,916



3,374,441 14.17%



0.59%



4.35%



13.64%



3.65%



1.01%



3.44%

Voting results with respect to the other matters at the Meeting, including approving the appointment of auditor, the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan, and the amendments thereto, amendments to the Company’s Articles and Notice of Articles, and an advisory resolution on executive compensation were as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration:

Votes for % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 118,987,632 99.37% 757,664 0.63%

Incentive Stock Option Plan

To authorize and approve the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan, including amendments thereto, and the unallocated options issuable thereunder:

Votes for % For Votes Against % Against 93,209,325 95.10% 4,803,133 4.90%

Restricted Share Unit Plan

To authorize and approve the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan, including amendments thereto, and the unallocated units issuable thereunder:

Votes for % For Votes Against % Against 94,837,305 96.76% 3,175,153 3.24%

Amendment to Articles and Notice of Articles

To authorize and approve the amendments to the Articles and, as applicable, Notice of Articles, of the Company to increase the quorum requirement for meetings of shareholders and to delete preferred shares from the Company’s share capital:

Votes for % For Votes Against % Against 94,727,549 96.65% 3,284,909 3.35%

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

To authorize and approve a non-binding resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation:

Votes for % For Votes Against % Against 75,195,117 76.72% 22,817,341 23.28%

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact: Joseph Ovsenek Troy Shultz President & CEO Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.

Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street

PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4

(604) 558-1784

invest@pretivm.com

(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)