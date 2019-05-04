Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results
VANCOUVER, May 03, 2019 - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2019 (the “Meeting”).
A total of 119,756,496 (65.01%) of Pretivm’s common shares were represented at the meeting.
The seven nominees listed in the management information circular with respect to the Meeting were elected as directors of Pretivm. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
Number of Directors
Setting the number of Directors at seven:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|97,649,653
|99.63%
|362,805
|0.37%
Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Robert A. Quartermain
Joseph J. Ovsenek
George Paspalas
Peter Birkey
David Smith
Faheem Tejani
Robin Bienenstock
|84,120,127
97,435,793
93,750,724
84,641,139
94,430,985
97,018,542
94,638,017
|85.83%
99.41%
95.65%
86.36%
96.35%
98.99%
96.56%
|13,892,331
576,665
4,261,734
13,371,319
3,581,473
993,916
3,374,441
|14.17%
0.59%
4.35%
13.64%
3.65%
1.01%
3.44%
Voting results with respect to the other matters at the Meeting, including approving the appointment of auditor, the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan, and the amendments thereto, amendments to the Company’s Articles and Notice of Articles, and an advisory resolution on executive compensation were as follows:
Appointment of Auditor
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|118,987,632
|99.37%
|757,664
|0.63%
Incentive Stock Option Plan
To authorize and approve the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan, including amendments thereto, and the unallocated options issuable thereunder:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|93,209,325
|95.10%
|4,803,133
|4.90%
Restricted Share Unit Plan
To authorize and approve the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan, including amendments thereto, and the unallocated units issuable thereunder:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|94,837,305
|96.76%
|3,175,153
|3.24%
Amendment to Articles and Notice of Articles
To authorize and approve the amendments to the Articles and, as applicable, Notice of Articles, of the Company to increase the quorum requirement for meetings of shareholders and to delete preferred shares from the Company’s share capital:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|94,727,549
|96.65%
|3,284,909
|3.35%
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
To authorize and approve a non-binding resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|75,195,117
|76.72%
|22,817,341
|23.28%
About Pretivm
Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.
|For further information contact:
|Joseph Ovsenek
|Troy Shultz
|President & CEO
|Manager, Investor Relations &
|Corporate Communications
Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com
(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)