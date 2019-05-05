Australian Potash Ltd: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Perth, Australia - Australian Potash Ltd. (ASX:APC) (APC or the Company) is pleased to advise the appointment of Mr Scott Nicholas to the position of Chief Financial Officer.Mr Nicholas brings significant experience to the Company across a broad range of financial disciplines in the resources sector, including large scale debt and equity project financings, construction and operations contract negotiations, asset acquisitions, and the negotiation and execution of offtake agreements.Managing Director and CEO, Matt Shackleton, commented: "As we progress through the final two programs of work in the field, we are turning our attention to the next phase in our development and are very pleased to welcome to our team a person of Scott's proven experience and abilities."As an experienced CFO, Scott has in the past built debt-equity project financing books in excess of A$500m and been instrumental in all facets of project development, from asset acquisition through to production, including the detailed and complex contract negotiations those processes entail. Scott is going to be a tremendous addition to our team."Mr Nicholas is a Chartered Accountant, who holds a Graduate Diploma of Applied Finance and a Bachelor of Laws & Commerce.In 2015, he was one of the founding directors and CFO of MACH Energy Australia Pty Ltd, a company that acquired the greenfield Mt Pleasant coal project from Rio Tinto for $US220m. He subsequently lead the debt, equity and guarantee financing for the development of the 10.5mtpa operation and was involved in the tender & negotiation processes for the construction, operations, and offtake contracts.Prior to MACH, Mr Nicholas acquired significant ASX and compliance experience with Atlantic Ltd. as CFO. In this role Mr Nicholas was instrumental in raising over A$500m in debt and equity to acquire, develop, and commission a Western Australian vanadium project.Mr Nicholas began his career at KPMG and subsequently at Ernst & Young in the Corporate Finance practice.





